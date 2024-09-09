Letters to The Editor — September 9, 2024

On the boil

The already volatile situation in Manipur appears to be worsening with drone and rocket attacks. It is alarming.

The anguish of the people is understandable. The ruling party in the State and Centre appear to be unwilling to make course corrections in policies. It is strange why no change in the leadership is being contemplated by the Centre.

D. Sethuraman,

Brentwood, Tennessee, U.S.

AI and job loss

The ILO’s report on job displacement due to AI and automation cannot be brushed aside. There needs to be a balanced integration of automation and human labour. Industry leaders need to implement this, by giving it much thought.

Samar Ali,

Motihari, East Champaran, Bihar

At the Paralympics

India’s para-athletes have made the nation proud with their best-ever medal haul. Every medal won shows struggle, dedication, and the refusal to accept limitations. The message is clear. Perseverance, dedication and talent can overcome even the greatest of challenges.

Lakshminarayanan P.,

Chennai

Going forward, many more talented para-athletes need to be identified and encouraged from the school level in India with the help of specially-trained teachers even in regular schools.

Dr. V. Purushothaman,

Chennai

