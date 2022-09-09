Letters to the Editor — September 9, 2022

The long march

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s bid to revive and infuse life into the Indian National Congress through the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ appears to be an earnest and ambitious exercise (Page 1, “Leading Bharat Yatra, Rahul calls for defending Tricolour”, September 8). Perhaps, this would also be the last chance to keep the Congress relevant and transform it into a fighting force. Instead of have a near single-point agenda of only criticising the ruling party, Mr. Gandhi should listen to the people, understand people’s problems, the real issues and ground realities, and then plan to articulate the Congress’s plans for the nation. There are many issues confronting the nation today. So, people are more interested in knowing what policies the Congress plans to adopt and which are different from those of the government of the day. Uniting India is a very lofty goal. But it cannot be achieved by merely highlighting the shortcomings of the ruling dispensation. The Congress must have an economic plan of action that fires the imagination of all people and make them rally behind the party. Mr. Gandhi needs to build a bond with the common man. Can the party still convince the people that it is still relevant?

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

Mr. Gandhi’s remarks during the formal launch of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ are amusing. It is the Grand Old Party of India that has played the communal card when it suited its agenda. The attempt to rake up the now all-too-familiar ‘secular-communal’ debate does not find resonance with many. It can only be construed as a desperate attempt to infuse life and purpose into a disoriented party.

B. Suresh Kumar,

Coimbatore

The Congress party has only itself to blame for its self-inflicted wounds. Although this initiative marks a beginning to help rejuvenate the party and reconnect it with its grassroot workers and the common man, there are many hurdles to be crossed. Rather than attempt to obfuscate its past follies, the party must make all efforts to bring back disgruntled leaders who have deserted it.

Dr. Biju C. Mathew,

Thiruvananthapuram

There is little substance in the statement by Mr. Gandhi when he says that the Indian tricolour and the values it embodied are under attack. Without overhauling its organisational set up and ensuring a change of leadership at the top, such a yatra is unlikely to help the party regain lost ground and live up to the people’s expectations.

Prabhu Raj R.,

Bengaluru

Bangladesh ties

There is no doubt that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to India is significant and holds promise. Bangladesh is confronting economic issues and strengthening trade relations will bode well for both economies. Addressing the contentious issues of water sharing can further consolidate bilateral ties.

Swapnil Santosh Hile,

Mumbai

There are many problems in the subcontinent and the neighbourhood, especially with China and it is important to build a strong relationship with at least one neighbouring country. Let us hope that there is concrete movement on politically sensitive and emotive issues such as water sharing and border killings.

Diljo Pious,

Bengaluru

Familiar story

Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai.... the story across India seems to be the same, and where human foibles remain the same. The rapid pace of urbanisation has created problems, in turn exposing the unholy nexus between developers and civic bodies. And, in turn, rules and sane urban layouts are flouted. As weather patterns change and rainfall gets intense, the absence of egress for rainwater invites urban misery. Will emerging ‘smart cities’ resist human avarice?

R. Narayanan,

Navi Mumbai