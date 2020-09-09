Letters to the Editor — September 9, 2020

09 September 2020 00:02 IST

Handling China

It is clear that the ruling establishment at the Centre wants to survive and grow by doing everything to make people believe that the country is marching forward under a strong leadership, where the top leader is capable of solving all the problems. The attempt of the political leadership to hide its inept handling of China’s aggression may serve its domestic political needs but the government needs to do a lot to mobilise all resources and display tremendous diplomatic strength to check a belligerent China and safeguard India’s territorial integrity (Editorial page, “China’s LAC aggression, India’s obfuscation”, September 8). The politicians in power should realise that a weakened economy will collapse if the country is made to fight a war.

Thumati Anuradha,

Hyderabad

Defence capabilities are tested on the basis of the ability to fight with the men and material present. India’s armed forces are totally prepared to counter China. On the contrary, it is the Chinese military which has not fought a battle in the last 50 years. If anyone should be sceptical about capabilities, it should be China. Second, a war is not won with weapons alone but with the resolve. A classic example is the war between the United States and Vietnam. Third, India should be enthusiastic about global moral support because China’s expansionist policy and its disputes with most of its neighbours are being watched by the world community.

Atul Kriti,

New Delhi

India needs to shift to a 10-year or 15-year plan to attain parity with China on the economic and military fronts. Ladakh should be the fulcrum of our military might in pushing against China’s occupation of Aksai Chin. On the economy, we need to fiercely compete on the global canvas, build economic bonds with neighbours around, and think of an economic and defence architecture encircling China. There needs to be a constant diplomatic campaign. Every opportunity for bilateral dialogue with China must be alongside an engineered calm in which India diligently adds muscle to its long-term plans.

R. Narayanan,

Navi Mumbai

Djokovic disqualified

World number one, Novak Djokovic’s disqualification from the U.S. Open has served to dent his copybook. This is another low for Djokovic who courted controversy with his Adria Tour event, which resulted in several players, including himself, contracting COVID-19. Tennis buffs have never embraced Djoker in the way they have done with a Roger Federer or a Rafael Nadal, but Djokovic’s early exit has taken the sheen away from the tournament (‘Sport’ page, “Novak Djokovic disqualified”, September 8).

N.J. Ravi Chander,

Bengaluru