Letters to The Editor — September 8, 2023

September 08, 2023 12:24 am | Updated September 07, 2023 10:54 pm IST

India’s G-20 presidency

The article by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “Taking G-20 to the last mile, leaving none behind” (Inside pages, September 7), shows that the three Ds — democracy, diplomacy and dialogue — are pivotal to sustaining peace in the long run and furthering progress and development. India’s hosting the G-20 summit will facilitate huge public infrastructure development, result in long-term economic benefits, boost tourism and aid the country’s security apparatus.

A.J. Rangarajan,

Chennai

ASEAN and ‘Act East’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s consistent engagement with the ASEAN bloc underscores its significance (Page 1, “ASEAN a key pillar of ‘Act East’ policy: Modi”, September 7). The partnership not only fosters economic growth but also promotes regional stability and cultural exchange. As we navigate global challenges, nurturing this strategic alliance remains pivotal in ensuring India’s continued integration and influence in the dynamic Asia-Pacific region.

Ramni Sachin Hangirgekar,

Pune

Short shrift for Opposition

The chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, Sonia Gandhi, has lamented the fact that the government has ‘kept the Opposition in the dark’ about the agenda for the five-day special session of Parliament (Inside pages, September 7).

This is hardly surprising as the Narendra Modi government has never given much allowance or leeway to the Opposition. In addition, the government can hardly be expected to take cognisance of the contents of the missive.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru

Name modification

Any attempt to change or ‘modify’ the country’s name in the absence of a democratic process is a stark reminder and warning of the maxim “power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely”. Sadly, and unfortunately, for India, those in power think that they have been voted to power to do anything and everything which pleases their egos, and what they do is always the best for the country.

Will those running roughshod over the soul of India and the very idea of the country ever stop or be stopped? Only the inherent power of democracy can do so.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala

