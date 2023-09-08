HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Letters to The Editor — September 8, 2023
Premium

September 08, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

India’s G-20 presidency

The article by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “Taking G-20 to the last mile, leaving none behind” (Inside pages, September 7), shows that the three Ds — democracy, diplomacy and dialogue — are pivotal to sustaining peace in the long run and furthering progress and development. India’s hosting the G-20 summit will facilitate huge public infrastructure development, result in long-term economic benefits, boost tourism and aid the country’s security apparatus.

A.J. Rangarajan,

Chennai

ASEAN and ‘Act East’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s consistent engagement with the ASEAN bloc underscores its significance (Page 1, “ASEAN a key pillar of ‘Act East’ policy: Modi”, September 7). The partnership not only fosters economic growth but also promotes regional stability and cultural exchange. As we navigate global challenges, nurturing this strategic alliance remains pivotal in ensuring India’s continued integration and influence in the dynamic Asia-Pacific region.

Ramni Sachin Hangirgekar,

Pune

Short shrift for Opposition

The chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, Sonia Gandhi, has lamented the fact that the government has ‘kept the Opposition in the dark’ about the agenda for the five-day special session of Parliament (Inside pages, September 7).

This is hardly surprising as the Narendra Modi government has never given much allowance or leeway to the Opposition. In addition, the government can hardly be expected to take cognisance of the contents of the missive.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru

Name modification

Any attempt to change or ‘modify’ the country’s name in the absence of a democratic process is a stark reminder and warning of the maxim “power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely”. Sadly, and unfortunately, for India, those in power think that they have been voted to power to do anything and everything which pleases their egos, and what they do is always the best for the country.

Will those running roughshod over the soul of India and the very idea of the country ever stop or be stopped? Only the inherent power of democracy can do so.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala

Related Topics

letters

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.