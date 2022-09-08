Letters to the Editor — September 8, 2022

Ties with Dhaka

The friendship, trust and good neighbourliness between New Delhi and Dhaka should be strengthened, which will also help find a solution to the piquant subject of the sharing of Teesta waters among other issues. The ‘sharing ratio’ can be arrived at mutually. Trade and commerce, particularly the import of garments from Bangladesh and export of India’s pharmaceutical products, should be among the elements of a strong relationship.

K. Pradeep,

Chennai

If India is committed to the Teesta water-sharing pact, it would be the biggest takeaway for Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, marking a breakthrough in a politically sensitive issue, not only between the two countries but also within Bangladesh. A failure to conclude the agreement would weaken the standing of Ms. Hasina before the general election in Bangladesh. She has been criticised by her opponents for “selling out” to India. If India fails to resolve the issue, it could lose an ally.

S.S. Paul,

Chakdaha, Nadia, West Bengal

The ties are an example of the advantages of good friendship and cooperation. There are some problems to be resolved, but the general state of ties is a reminder that people in the subcontinent can be one.

Blessey Caroline M.R.,

Chennai

The relationship between the two neighbours has been cordial ever since the liberation of Bangladesh with the staunch support of India, in 1971. Ms. Hasina’s visit should pave the way for a further strengthening of ties, which is possible only if India sorts out the knots in all vital bilateral issues.

N. Shantha Kumar,

Bengaluru

India has gained much from improved ties with Bangladesh. Therefore, New Delhi must critically analyse the problems affecting long-standing issues. Amid the backdrop of the remarks on the Prophet and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, it is time India finds solutions and also counters the inroads being made by China.

M.P. Yuvaraj,

Mayiladuthurai, Tamil Nadu

Liz Truss it is

Liz Truss assuming leadership role in the United Kingdom comes at a time when the U.K. is experiencing grave economic conditions. Brexit, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the war in Ukraine are to blame for the sorry state of affairs. The U.K. is vulnerable because of political and economic unpredictability. That said, India could have a lot to look forward to in terms of robust trade. Ms. Truss can be counted among senior British politicians known for championing deeper India-U.K. strategic and economic ties, even describing them as a “sweet spot” of global trade dynamics.

Bobin Saji George,

Thiruvananthapuram

Ms. Truss, will not have an easy run, prime among her many tasks being finding a solution to the cost-of-living crisis in the U.K. Ms. Truss’s political views have also changed. Despite a perception of her committing gaffes and executing U-turns, there will be much interest in her tax-cutting agenda.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

Ms. Truss’s ascendance to the top job was a foregone conclusion as it was very unlikely that the British would have chosen someone who was not of native ethnicity. For India, Ms. Truss can be counted as an ally. She cannot afford to ignore the substantial Indian vote bank in the U.K.

Raju Mathai,

Kochi, Kerala

Politics and the 3Ds

Some of the recent comments by Tamil Nadu BJP State leader K. Annamalai, in his spat with members of the ruling party smack of immaturity. In political discourse, there needs to be decency, decorum and dignity. The fourth D, ‘derisive language’, should not find a place.

Mani Natarajan,

Chennai

Nature left untouched

The interest former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had in preserving the beauty spots of the country while welcoming commercial activities should be an eye-opener for many in the political class in India (OpEd page – ‘From The Archives’, September 7). So strong was her view that she was in favour of rerouting the new rail link connecting Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari and Trivandrum. If memory serves me right, I think her plea was considered.

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai