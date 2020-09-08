Letters to the Editor — September 8, 2020

NGOs, groups and funds

The denial to clear the FCRA licences for four Christian organisations raises legitimate questions (Page 1, “Govt. suspends FCRA clearance of four Christian groups”, September 7). Though the report does not list a specific cause, it is clear that ‘religious conversion’ may have been the main reason. Many westerners espouse the Hindu religion, finding it empathetic toward their personal proclivities and sentiments. Many Hindu organisations conduct satsangs and theological expositions in non-Hindu countries. Even proponents of Hinduism engage in street proselytising and tract distribution in the western world. Are these to be indicted as attempts to religious conversion? If religious conversion is truly a post-modern bane then, as embryonic as it may sound, the Indian government must ban every non-Hindu from visiting temples and observing Hindu practices. As a society of the 21st century, the freedom to practise, promote and embrace ‘any’ religion should be viable. A true democracy operates with freedom as its flywheel and freedom of religion is definitely a major cog in it. Does not the Constitution of India embellish the right to practise and promote ‘every’ religion in this country?

Ian Christian,

Villupuram, Tamil Nadu

I neither oppose nor support the actions of the government. It is its prerogative to decide policy. But would the same scrutiny and strict measures apply equally to every other non-governmental organisation pumping money into the country? We need an answer.

Ravi Charles,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

Caution abandoned

The shocking manner in which COVID-19 management norms are being violated does not augur well for the country (Page 1, “COVID-19 norms violated on lockdown-free Sunday” September 7). Despite the Tamil Nadu Principal Secretary issuing guidelines and warning of fines in case there was a violation of safety protocols, it is a shame that there was much disobedience on the first lockdown-free Sunday in Tamil Nadu — at temples, at Marina beach, fish markets and even of politicians conducting a membership drive. With India surpassing Brazil to have the second highest cases in the world, such callousness does not augur well for the country, where health systems are being stretched to the maximum.

Dr. Thomas Palocaren,

Vellore, Tamil Nadu

What is wrong with our people! It is worrying that there is a possibility now of the virus coming back with vigour and the government being forced to reimpose the lockdown.

Leave alone the common man, even Ministers do not follow their own government guidelines. A Minister has even gone to the extent of saying that 'he has started living with corona and hence not wearing a mask'. Our elected representatives should be exemplary models.

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai