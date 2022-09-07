Letters to the Editor — September 7, 2022

Trust vote

The Jharkhand government led by leader Hemant Soren winning the trust vote (Page 1, September 6) is a classic example of how money power does not always result in a win. Monday’s victory will send out a firm message across the country that there are legislators in the country who are loyal to their leader and will not bow down to threats or offers of money.

The country needs such legislators who will go by strong principles.

J. Eden Alexander,

Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu

It is clear that sordid calculations to induce horse trading did not work; the United Progressive Alliance government in Jharkhand has certainly scored and proved a point. Those who were plotting should realise that it is not always possible to create political trouble in non-BJP ruled States.

V. Venkitasubramanian,

Coimbatore

The rat race

As a septuagenarian with vast experience in the fields of teaching and learning, I found the report, “Boy dies of poisoning; classmate’s mother held” (Page 1, September 5), to be very distressing to read, especially on Teachers’ Day.

It was the script of a very bad film.

The matter should be dealt with in a manner where punishment is severe. Parents and teachers need to be aware of the need for all round development.

Rajakumar Arulanandham,

Palayamkottai, Tamil Nadu

Do we blame the grading system or the parent’s obsession with grades? The main cause would be comparison between students. Growing and constant pressure on students to score good grades seems to be having its adverse effects on both parents and pupils.

C. Christal Mercy,

Chennai

Political conduct

The manner in which Tamil Nadu BJP leader K. Annamalai has been conducting himself in political life in the State leaves much to be desired. His ugly spats with the ruling party in the State are an example of this. Has he conceded the fact that he is incapable of decorous conduct? Moreover, to say that he is not Jesus Christ to turn the other cheek, if slapped on one, and that he would slap back only highlights his ignorance of the adorable nobility that is embedded in the lofty advice given by Lord Jesus.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

‘Evolving away ....’

Serena Williams has proved many a point in the game of tennis. She is leaving behind some big shoes to fill (OpEd – Datapoint’, September 6).

B. Vidhyadharini,

Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu