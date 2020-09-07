Letters to the Editor — September 7, 2020

07 September 2020 00:02 IST

News of the suspension of Question Hour in the monsoon session of Parliament is a step backwards. However, MPs should aim to ensure that there is immediate discussion to avoid disruptions and make coordinated efforts to deal with key issues. Our parliamentarians will be judged on four Cs: Character, Calibre, Capacity and Conduct. The leaders of all parties should instruct their MPs to be present and punctual in their attendance (Editorial page, “Parliament stifled, business, and a word of advice”, September 5).

A.J. Rangarajan,

Chennai

One wonders whether we are slowly sliding into a “functioning anarchy”, as described by a former U.S. Ambassador in India, John Kenneth Galbraith. Abolition of Question Hour could be termed as a constitutional crime committed by an autocratic legislature for its own achievement of ulterior motives.

E.P. Menon,

Bengaluru

Quad and China

Given that China is taking advantage of the undemarcated border and unilaterally imposing its ever expanding perceptions of the LAC, and refusing to see reason even after repeated talks, it is small wonder that India is being driven to considering re-engaging the U.S.-Australia-Japan Quadrilateral. The fact that they are all healthy democracies with shared concerns will effectively drive home the message to China that India has the political support of major nations. There is no denying that India refrained from playing a proactive part in the Quad as it was wary of hurting China, but it takes two hands to clap.

Nalini Vijayaraghavan,

Thiruvananthapuram