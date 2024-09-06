Letters to The Editor — September 6, 2024

Focus on AI

The report (Page 1, “AI key reason for labour income dip, says ILO study”, September 5) is indeed shocking. Labour is a living factor of production. Technology at the expense of labour may enhance the output. But what use is the output when people do not have jobs and purchasing power? Nations should have a judicious mix of labour and capital to achieve sustained growth.

S. Ramakrishnasayee,

Chennai

‘Bulldozer justice’

By flagging ‘bulldozer justice’, the Supreme Court of India has sent a clear and unequivocal message about its unwavering commitment to its constitutional mandate of safeguarding constitutionally guaranteed rights of Indian citizens. Bulldozer justice, which primarily targets those who are accused of crimes and from a certain minority community, was the brainchild of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. It helped him build a political brand and an image of a tough-on-crime administrator in a State where the rule of law was seen as slack. It is jarring that it became a template of sorts, with other BJP State governments adopting it. The policy of zero-tolerance toward bulldozer justice and stringent punishment for those who peddle hate has assumed greater significance than ever.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

The ‘bulldozer system’ of instant justice has no place in a civilised society. Such an egregious violation of the rule of law and the absence of due process are more in tune with justice meted out by the Taliban and others.

Dr. Thomas Palocaren,

Vellore, Tamil Nadu

Achievers who inspire

The Indian Paralympian contingent has made us proud with its medal count. Differently-abled athletes do not receive much visibility, sponsorship and praise. But the depth of their passion and efforts is mammoth, especially in our society where the infrastructure and support for the differently-abled are patchy or nonexistent. The coaches and support teams working with them should also be very proud. The younger generation should be very inspired by this special group of achievers.

Soudamini Nayak,

Ernakulam, Kerala