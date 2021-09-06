Letters to the Editor — September 6, 2021

06 September 2021 00:02 IST

Stranger than fiction

The background story of high-profile criminal Sukesh Chandrasekhar (‘Ground Zero’ page, September 4) has outstripped detective novels in every sense. That he was able to have a free run, wield untrammelled powers and wear many hats with no fear of the law, is a clear reflection of poor surveillance by multiple agencies. This is nothing but one more instance of a gross mockery of India’s criminal justice system that is already sliding.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai

That the law and order officials were sitting ducks before a youngster who could effortlessly and inexplicably operate expansive criminal activities while within the four walls of a prison is worrying. His methods speak volumes of the extent bribery plays its part in high places. Surprisingly, multiple instances of spoofing were ‘undetected’ or conveniently ignored. Surely, he is not the only one of his his tribe. And that does not augur well for the nation.

Sanath Kumar T.S.,

Thrissur, Kerala

Estate mystery

The mystery of the Kodanad murder-burglary case needs to be solved. Matters concerning the case have been drifting which has raised much suspicion in the minds of the common man. The DMK’s announcement of a probe is an opportunity for the Tamil Nadu police to probe the case without a biased mind.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

At Tokyo

It has been a super outing for India at the Tokyo Paralympics. Each day brought better news, to end in a stunning performance. The Indian contingent and its support system deserve wholesome praise and to have kept the Indian flag flying high from the start.

Vinay Mahadevan,

Dubai, U.A.E

The Paralympic Committee of India should allocate more resources to search, support, encourage and train differently-abled sports persons. There should be a completely new infrastructure. The Indian contingent has been a source of great inspiration for youngsters.

Andrea Jasper,

Chennai

A surprise

I was in dread of undergoing the ordeal of renewing my passport, but was in for a very pleasant surprise. I received my new passport in five days from the date of application. Years ago, it was an endless wait. This time, the Passport Seva Kendra office was a revelation — courteous behaviour and quick decisions. This change needs to be taken forward, with such a transformation in our local bodies, where the ordinary citizen is still a victim of inaction.

V. Anantha Subramanian,

Chendamangalam, Kerala