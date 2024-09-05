Letters to The Editor — September 5, 2024

Setting the record straight

We wish to point out an egregious misrepresentation of our forebear in the article, “From Bharati to Karunanidhi” (Opinion page, September 4). The term “mercenary”, which has been used to describe the actions of our grandfather, A.V. Meiyappan, in relation to the acquisition of Bharatiyar’s songs, is not only factually incorrect but also an affront to his memory and the values that he embodied. For the record, the Bharatiyar songs were acquired by A.V. Meiyappan in 1947 from a Marwadi merchant in North Madras for the film Naam Iruvar (“We Two”) for a sum of ₹10,000. Subsequently, when the then Chief Minister, Omandur P. Ramaswamy Reddiyar, requested our grandfather to consider the significance of these works, A.V. Meiyappan, out of his own volition, and with a deep sense of responsibility, generously donated these invaluable assets to the government. The word “mercenary” distorts the truth and maligns the legacy of a man whose contributions to Indian cinema and society are beyond reproach. It has caused significant hurt to the entire AVM family. The legacy of A.V. Meiyappan deserves nothing less than respect.

Shanmugan Meiyappan,

Chennai

President’s address to the nation

The President of India’s address to the nation is a barometer of the progress of the nation. That the President addressed us on the subject of sexual abuse, rape and murder must be noted. The President has sounded a wake-up call to the government to safeguard India’s female children.

Dr. Arunachalam,

Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu

