GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Letters to The Editor — September 5, 2024
Premium

Published - September 05, 2024 12:24 am IST

Setting the record straight

We wish to point out an egregious misrepresentation of our forebear in the article, “From Bharati to Karunanidhi” (Opinion page, September 4). The term “mercenary”, which has been used to describe the actions of our grandfather, A.V. Meiyappan, in relation to the acquisition of Bharatiyar’s songs, is not only factually incorrect but also an affront to his memory and the values that he embodied. For the record, the Bharatiyar songs were acquired by A.V. Meiyappan in 1947 from a Marwadi merchant in North Madras for the film Naam Iruvar (“We Two”) for a sum of ₹10,000. Subsequently, when the then Chief Minister, Omandur P. Ramaswamy Reddiyar, requested our grandfather to consider the significance of these works, A.V. Meiyappan, out of his own volition, and with a deep sense of responsibility, generously donated these invaluable assets to the government. The word “mercenary” distorts the truth and maligns the legacy of a man whose contributions to Indian cinema and society are beyond reproach. It has caused significant hurt to the entire AVM family. The legacy of A.V. Meiyappan deserves nothing less than respect.

Shanmugan Meiyappan,

Chennai

President’s address to the nation

The President of India’s address to the nation is a barometer of the progress of the nation. That the President addressed us on the subject of sexual abuse, rape and murder must be noted. The President has sounded a wake-up call to the government to safeguard India’s female children.

Dr. Arunachalam,

Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu

Published - September 05, 2024 12:24 am IST

Related Topics

letters

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.