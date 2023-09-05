Letters to The Editor — September 5, 2023

September 05, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

An unfair response

I write this letter as Executive Chairman, Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd. along with 10 other personalities. India’s 77th Independence Day has passed, celebrating the country’s freedom from colonial captivity and also marking the advent of the freedom of speech and expression in a secular country.

In a democracy, one should always welcome diverse, dissimilar, and contrarian views that at times may challenge the establishment and the underlying systems and processes —this is the hallmark of a true democracy that India is.

A few faculty members of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, retired and in service, had written an open letter, where they had urged leaders of corporate India to de-fund misinformation and hate speech, which they allege is being disseminated through news channels and social media.

In a free country, it is imperative that one first reflects on the views to see whether the claims make sense or not. If one is in disagreement with any views expressed by a section of the society — like those expressed by the IIM-B faculty — one is free to challenge them with a counter argument. Consequently, there must be healthy debate based on democratic principles.

Unfortunately, the path taken by some retired civil servants, by jumping the gun and seeking action against the IIM-B faculty, is not a democratic option. It is far from appropriate, and even unfair.

It is hoped that corporate India and India’s citizens will analyse the plea made by the IIM faculty and find out whether fake news and fabricated stories are being spread through media of all forms — whether to seek votes or to play divisive politics based on caste, creed, colour, ethnicity, religion, faith or gender.

If the claims are true and factual, a collective effort should be made to find sustainable solutions towards protecting the democratic fabric of our country.

Dr. B.S. Ajaikumar,

Bengaluru

S. T. Ramesh (retired), IPS, DG and IG of Police; Ravi Joshi (retired) Joint Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat; Professor Umapathy (retired) University of Mysore; Jayakar Jerome (retired), IAS; Captain Gopinath, Founder Deccan Airways and author; Srinivas Murthy (retired), IAS; Arakesh, former IG, Central Reserve Police Force; Reginald Wesley, former Central Reserve Police Force and SPG; Krishna Prasad, former Editor, Outlook Magazine; B.G. Koshy, former independent director and businessman