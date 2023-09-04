ADVERTISEMENT

Letters to The Editor — September 4, 2023
September 04, 2023 12:24 am | Updated September 03, 2023 10:49 pm IST

Studying the sun

The solar observatory mission, Aditya-L1, highlights the back-to-back success story for ISRO’s scientists. The final mission outcomes will be of pivotal significance.

G. Ramasubramanyam,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

It is now the sun! It is also time for us Indians to say that ‘we can also do great things’.

R. Haripriya,

Madurai

Science and Neeraj

The information in the spread, “The science behind Neeraj’s skills” (‘Sports Explainer’, September 3), was exceptional and motivating. For any athlete, mastering these techniques and steps is challenging, but Neeraj Chopra has shown the way while making India proud on the world stage.

Annu S.J.,

Mangaluru

The continued success of Neeraj Chopra, due to in-depth understanding of biomechanics and scientific training, should spur our national sports bodies to adopt a similar approach with other athletes. In order for India to become a sporting superpower, scientific training with an emphasis on biomechanics and nutrition is the way forward.

Dr. Thomas Palocaren,

Vellore, Tamil Nadu

