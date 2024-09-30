GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Letters to The Editor — September 30, 2024
Premium

Published - September 30, 2024 12:24 am IST

A word of advice

Pakistan has made its speeches in the United Nations take the form of a ritualistic spewing of venom against India, even as it continues to practise its undeclared state policy of abetting cross-border terrorism to create disturbances in Jammu and Kashmir and across the rest of India (Page 1, September 29). Instead of spending its energies on nurturing terrorism on its soil and fulminating against India at international fora, it should concentrate its energies on setting right its economy, which is in a shambles. Pakistan must realise the futility of nurturing cross-border terrorism, so that a peaceful and conducive atmosphere prevails for the normalisation of ties with India. It will also usher peace in South Asia.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

Son rise

It is amusing that many politicians who hail from political families in India swear by the Constitution and pose as the champions of democracy while unabashedly promoting dynastic politics. (“Udhayanidhi is Deputy CM; Senthilbalaji back in Cabinet”, September 29). Strangely, the public takes such hypocrisy for granted. Is there an unconscious yearning for kings and maharajas in the Indian psyche?

Manohar Alembath,

Kannur, Kerala

Antibiotics use

The inappropriate use of antibiotics and the unrestricted over-the-counter sale of antibiotics has led to increased antimicrobial resistance (‘Science’ page, “Can Kerala’s policy to limit antibiotics misuse reduce AMR?”, September 29). Antimicrobial resistance is one of the top public health and global threats, putting many of the gains of modern medicine at risk. Kerala became the first State to ban over-the-counter sale of antibiotics without a prescription, but much needs to be done in terms of regulation and the antibiotic policy to prevent the deaths due to AMR.

Dr. Thomas Palocaren,

Vellore, Tamil Nadu

Mark of an era

In the passing of 108-year-old Pappammal on September 27, India has lost a pioneer in the field of agriculture. The centenarian Tamil Nadu-based farmer’s life was a testament to the power of passion in agriculture, and it is unimaginable that a woman could toil in this tough and unpredictable field every day even at that ripe age.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

Published - September 30, 2024 12:24 am IST

