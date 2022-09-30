Letters to the Editor — September 30, 2022

Ban On PFI

Although none can claim the PFI and its affiliates have a lily-white reputation and their political interventions are above board and altruistic, it seems the outright ban might be counterproductive. The measure is akin to diagnosing a malaise incorrectly and applying the wrong remedy.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

The ban on the PFI and its associates is a correct move after information about its activities that are detrimental to harmony and security. But we also expect similar bans on other organisations propagating hatred, violence and untruths. There needs to be a probe into the affairs of outfits mushrooming across the country in the name of majoritarianism and spreading hatred.

K. Nehru Patnaik,

Visakhapatnam

Violence, bloodshed and religious fundamentalism are totally unacceptable and antithetical to the ethos of a civilised and democratic nation as ours.

The need of the hour requires all right-thinking citizens, especially the Muslim clergy and liberals, to stand up and condemn and denounce the PFI-type cult of violence and its skewed vision.

B. Suresh Kumar,

Coimbatore

Elusive unity

It is ironic that an Opposition that is far from being a united house is talking about becoming a joint front and force without any road map on how to accomplish this. At the same time, regional parties have posed a successful challenge to the party in power at the Centre. One cannot ignore the role of regional parties as they have upheld the federal nature of the Constitution. Finally, the Congress needs to reshape itself drastically if it wants to be a Opposition force.

H.N. Ramakrishna,

Bengaluru

Opposition unity is a distant dream as none of the leaders is willing to give up his or her one-upmanship. It could be a cakewalk for the ruling party in 2024, unless something miraculous happens by then.

Varghese K.C.,

Manimala, Kottayam, Kerala