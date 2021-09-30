Letters to the Editor — September 30, 2021

30 September 2021 00:02 IST

The Punjab mess

The Indian National Congress has asked for it (Page 1, “Sidhu quits Cong. post, Punjab crisis deepens”, September 29). Navjot Singh Sidhu’s antics have only shown that the Gandhi siblings are naive and lack political acumen. The Congress party’s chances of retaining power are sure to have been dented now.

S. Sanjeevi Rao,

Puducherry

Mr. Sidhu has turned out to be a raging bull in a china shop in Indian politics. The crisis in Punjab is the manifestation of personality-oriented politics promoted by the high command and where people are selected for key positions mainly based on loyalty to the Gandhi family. Without an alternative ideology and intra-party democracy, the Congress party cannot remain relevant for long. Currently the party appears to be in the grip of a death wish — to vanish.

Manohar Alembath,

Kannur, Kerala

Ms. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who according to media reports, is responsible for Mr. Sidhu’s elevation, has often been called the Congress’s ‘Brahmastra’. If the mess in the Congress in Punjab is an indication, one wonders where she will lead the party to. The hype around her is unwarranted.

S. Venkataraman,

Chennai

Getting monsoon ready

The report, “CM reviews status of flood prevention schemes” (Chennai, September 29), is heartening as there are days when the northeast monsoon causes the city much grief. We hope the advance planning makes things work.

Hafsa Sirajudeen,

Chennai