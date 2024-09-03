Letters to The Editor — September 3, 2024

Factor of climate change

While it is appreciable that the governments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have taken up relief measures quickly, the enormity of the flood situation in these States has laid bare the abysmal state of the infrastructure and inadequate preparedness to face natural calamities (Page 1, September 2). In this age of climate change, when extreme events can occur at any time, governments need to be on constant alert.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

A State still on edge

After a brief lull, violence has come to haunt Manipur again (Page 1, September 2). Even at this eleventh hour, a personal visit by the Prime Minister to the ravaged State could provide that much-needed healing touch. In an already surcharged atmosphere, political parties of all hues need to step back from stoking the fires of hatred.

B. Suresh Kumar,

Coimbatore

At the Paralympics

We can celebrate our shooters in the Paralympics as they too have brought India more laurels. There needs to be equity in celebrations and rewards. In general, challenged athletes should be given equal importance as they are a motivation for many. Their efforts should not go unsung. (‘Sport’ page, “Nishad claims silver in men’s high jump; Preethi wins 200m bronze”, September 2).

Rajakumar Arulanandham,

Palayamkottai, Tamil Nadu