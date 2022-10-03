Letters to the Editor — September 3, 2022

5G rollout

By launching India’s 5G telephony services, the ruling party seems to be carving a niche for itself. It is marching forward in the main spheres of public life. Its efforts to make the most of advanced technology for the betterment of the society does set a benchmark for succeeding political parties.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

As speed is decisive in modern life, the launch of 5G wireless technology in India appears to be exciting. Ultra-speed Internet will open up new vistas of development and progress. But the sobering point is that there is still a long wait for country-wide coverage.

J. Radhakrishna Kurup,

Ettumanoor, Kottayam, Kerala

It is fine to be talking about the launch of 5G enabled services. But is there any attempt being made to bridge the digital divide? Will this service truly benefit the poor who form a significant segment of the population?

S. Venkataraman,

Hyderabad

Setting Bengaluru right

The article, “After the floods, Bengaluru needs to clean up its act” (Editorial page, September 30), has listed workable strategies to curb corruption and improve the civic situation in Bengaluru. I particularly like the idea of promoting ethical behaviour in one’s formative stages through moral education — the only way to stem the rot.

K. Ramana Prasad,

Secunderabad

Batting for rights

The Supreme Court’s verdict on women's rights, married or unmarried, is also a recognition of the right to privacy. I am sure that the top court will eventually bring in the same level of sensitivity when it comes to other human rights.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan strode like a colossus when it came to leftist politics in Kerala. The winsome smile he wore even in unsettling situations endeared him to all across the political aisle. The political culture he leaves behind is one laced with grace. He was to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan what Horatio was to Hamlet.

N. Sadasivan Pillai,

Kollam, Kerala

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was an ardent champion of the toiling people and worked hard for social transformation. His passing is a loss to the Leftist movement.

V. Venkitasubramanian,

Coimbatore

Mr. Balakrishnan was one of the tallest in Kerala’s and Left politics. An astute politician, the leader’s career graph is a manifestation of his clear understanding of the issues of the day in the State’s politics.

Ramesh G. Jethwani,

Bengaluru