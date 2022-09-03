Letters to the Editor — September 3, 2022

Reduce the rates

The GST collection data during August are impressive, thereby reflecting economic recovery. However, the GST Council needs to rationalise tax rates as they pose a hindrance to the growth of small and medium manufacturing industries which are mostly unorganised and do not even have high margins — for example, 18% GST on many stationery items, an essential commodity. High rates promote underbilling and fake invoicing, leading to a loss of revenue for the State. Rationalised tax rates will check underbilling, improving the turnover of SMEs, and enabling better credit facilities. This will improve production and further increase collections.

Anoop Suri,

New Delhi

Pledges by the Indian

It is vital that every Indian takes a pledge to eliminate discrimination and enable equity (Editorial page, “Pledges from Red Fort, pledges by every Indian” August 31). However, it is more important that every Indian also keeps their promise. What is striking in the article is the highlighting of the country’s “charged environment”, which is the bitter truth. There needs to be an open conversation to ensure a better future.

Prarthana Anthony,

Chennai

Help the neighbour

There is no doubt that Pakistan has been battered by the unprecedented rains and flooding. Notwithstanding the hostility in political relations, India can help with the supply of aid and essentials. This is a natural disaster after all.

Amir Tyagi,

Meerut, Uttar Pradesh