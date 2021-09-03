Letters to the Editor — September 3, 2021

03 September 2021 00:02 IST

Back to school

There are parents, of well-to-do schoolchildren in particular, who have been sceptical about the opening of schools by claiming that schools cannot enforce standard COVID-19 protocols and that their children would be at risk. To such parents, I have a question. Why do they not see the same risk when they take their children to known and unknown leisure spots, malls, multiplexes, social gatherings and other public places? Even in normal times schools should have all the basic facilities such as clean drinking water, washrooms and so on. The transport arrangements and commuting with parents also need to be safe. Hygiene is the most important aspect in a school whether private or government run. What is new now is that the children should be taught to follow COVID-19 protocols. It is important for parents to follow these at home and set an example for children to follow. At this time, both parents and school managements need to cooperate to run schools safely. Teachers can play a primary role in instilling confidence among children.

N. Nagarajan,

Secunderabad

It is good that many States are beginning to reopen schools. Eighteen months of not having schooling is a major setback for any child in the process of his learning. Though an online class is no match for a physical classroom, it is also not available to a majority of students. Schools should be allowed to run following strict adherence to standards of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. Teachers have a very crucial role to play.

Dr. D.V.G. Sankararao,

Nellimarla, Andhra Pradesh

Bona fide press

As a remedy, the direction of the Madras High Court to the Tamil Nadu government to form a State Press Council may prove worse than the disease of removing fake journalism. It could end up being used by the ruling party to pack the council with its ‘yes pressmen’ to reap huge political dividends.

A workable solution is to cancel, in the form of a judicial order, the passes and special privileges enjoyed by the journalists who indulge in malpractices and who discard ethical principles. Large and time-honoured news houses should not accept political advertisements very often and strive to uphold the highest standards of the profession by reporting unbiased news.

K. Chellappan,

Chennai