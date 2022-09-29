Letters to the Editor — September 29, 2022

The rest versus the best

ADVERTISEMENT

The article on engineering education (OpEd page, September 28) eloquently brings out the quality of knowledge and training imparted in most colleges as well as the mirage around salary packages offered to some of our graduates from select colleges. In short, the rampant inequality of training provided at a very high cost. The social irony is that people who have the wherewithal (social and economic) to acquire knowledge and achieve have no skills to convert knowledge into products and services. Those who have the skills and the propensity to ‘soil their hands’ are/were discouraged from acquiring knowledge. With proper backing, the “rest” can contribute enormously to India’s GDP.

Venkataratnam R.,

Madurai

ADVERTISEMENT

Livestreaming

When the print media is reporting ‘sub judice’ matters, there is no reason as to why the Supreme Court proceedings should not be live-streamed. The intellectual arguments and thought-provoking salvos in court must reach all. Perhaps there needs to be a dedicated national channel for this.

K. Pradeep,

Chennai

The redesign

As an octogenarian who has religiously read The Hindu to my heart’s content daily ever since my brimming youth, I find the facelift to be good. The reading experience has improved. I offer my best wishes.

Davis Vithayathil,

Tripunithura, Ernakulam, Kerala