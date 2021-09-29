Letters to the Editor — September 29, 2021

Unfair remarks

It is businessmen and businesses that are risking their capital and well within their rights to demand fair and equitable policies that benefit their companies. This does not make them anti-national; far from it. Their investments will be made right here in India creating jobs for thousands. The kind of unsubstantiated and disparaging comments about business corporates, the pillars of the country’s economy, are uncalled for. Vilifying organisations in this manner helps no one and merely vitiates the environment (“Panchajanya terms Amazon as ‘East India company 2.0’,” September 28). It was not long ago that aspersions were cast on a leading software giant by saying it is trying to destabilise the Indian economy. The founders of this company are role models for youngsters; bright entrepreneurs who built a world-class business by sheer dint of hard work and earned their wealth, and respect, the right way.

A Union Minister also made adverse remarks against a leading corporate group, without good reason. All these instances are unfair and uncalled for.

N. Sadhasiva Reddy,

Bengaluru

Women and work

In an excerpt from her book, the former CEO of PepsiCo, Indra Nooyi, tells about the challenges working women have to encounter and overcome irrespective of their status in the corporate order (OpEd page, “‘Leave that crown in the garage’,” September 28). The reality that working women have to put “extra fuel in their tanks” to be on a par with, let alone excelling, their male counterparts is clear. At the same time, “leave the crown in the garage” is also the reality that many a working woman has to deal with.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala