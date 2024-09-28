ADVERTISEMENT

Letters to The Editor — September 28, 2024
Published - September 28, 2024 12:24 am IST

Bail granted

One fails to understand why there is so much hype over the release of former Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji. The felicitations showered on him by the State Chief Minister — “Your sacrifice is great and your will is even greater” — are out of scale (Inside pages, September 27).

One would like to know what this ‘sacrifice’ is, and for who and when. The Chief Minister should resist the temptation to make Mr. Senthilbalalji a Minister again. Mr. Senthilbalaji should wait till pronounced clean by the law.

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai

Growing conflict

The escalating conflict between Hezbollah and Israel in Lebanon has raised concerns that it may become another Gaza-like situation. World leaders must prevent the risk of greater conflict and the existing wars being fought from spreading. They must ensure that Israel is kept in check as it seems to be focused on choosing war over peace.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir,

Secunderabad

