GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Letters to The Editor — September 28, 2024
Premium

Published - September 28, 2024 12:24 am IST

Bail granted

One fails to understand why there is so much hype over the release of former Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji. The felicitations showered on him by the State Chief Minister — “Your sacrifice is great and your will is even greater” — are out of scale (Inside pages, September 27).

One would like to know what this ‘sacrifice’ is, and for who and when. The Chief Minister should resist the temptation to make Mr. Senthilbalalji a Minister again. Mr. Senthilbalaji should wait till pronounced clean by the law.

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai

Growing conflict

The escalating conflict between Hezbollah and Israel in Lebanon has raised concerns that it may become another Gaza-like situation. World leaders must prevent the risk of greater conflict and the existing wars being fought from spreading. They must ensure that Israel is kept in check as it seems to be focused on choosing war over peace.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir,

Secunderabad

Published - September 28, 2024 12:24 am IST

Related Topics

letters

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.