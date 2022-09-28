Letters to the Editor — September 28, 2022

Livestreaming proceedings

The plan to have a dedicated platform that livestreams proceedings in the Supreme Court of India is a major step towards judicial transparency and accountability. The judiciary is one of the strongest pillars in the democratic scheme of things and such a step will also help people understand the intricacies in judicial functioning and its immense contribution to the nation. These are days when much is sought and thrust on the Indian judiciary.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

The assurance by the Chief Justice of India is heartening, and the top court of the land needs to be applauded for backing a significant development that fits in well in a high-tech era. Such a forward-looking step will only enhance the trust and confidence of the people.

B. Veerakumar Thampi,

Thiruvananthapuram

Astro-tourism

I write this letter as a scientist once associated with a planetarium and also a research institute for observational sciences. A ‘Dark Sky Reserve’ (September 5) for Ladakh is a step in the right direction. Much like the sky over Nainital (Devasthal), the one over Hanle is most suited for night sky observations, with and without instruments. Astro-tourism has immense benefits. As foreign tourist ‘observers’ will be expected, the move should be towards providing world-class facilities at this spot.

K. Sinha,

Chinhat, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh