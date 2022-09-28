Letters to the Editor — September 28, 2022

September 27, 2022 22:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Livestreaming proceedings

ADVERTISEMENT

The plan to have a dedicated platform that livestreams proceedings in the Supreme Court of India is a major step towards judicial transparency and accountability. The judiciary is one of the strongest pillars in the democratic scheme of things and such a step will also help people understand the intricacies in judicial functioning and its immense contribution to the nation. These are days when much is sought and thrust on the Indian judiciary.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The assurance by the Chief Justice of India is heartening, and the top court of the land needs to be applauded for backing a significant development that fits in well in a high-tech era. Such a forward-looking step will only enhance the trust and confidence of the people.

B. Veerakumar Thampi,

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Thiruvananthapuram

Astro-tourism

I write this letter as a scientist once associated with a planetarium and also a research institute for observational sciences. A ‘Dark Sky Reserve’ (September 5) for Ladakh is a step in the right direction. Much like the sky over Nainital (Devasthal), the one over Hanle is most suited for night sky observations, with and without instruments. Astro-tourism has immense benefits. As foreign tourist ‘observers’ will be expected, the move should be towards providing world-class facilities at this spot.

K. Sinha,

Chinhat, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
letters

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app