Letters to the Editor — September 28, 2020

The UN and India

For any meaningful reforms to take place in the United Nations, the permanent and veto-carrying members of its Security Council must have a change of heart for the better (Page 1, “PM pitches for larger role in UN”, September 27). It is no exaggeration to say that vetoes have been exercised to suit their vested interests. Democratic functioning at every level is a sine qua non for bringing about a paradigm shift in the UN’s functioning. Needless to say, the world has undergone a sea change after World War II and it is high time that the UN too changed with the changing times. The pandemic has taught the world that no country, however powerful it may be, can sustain itself independently.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Malippara, Kothamangalam, Kerala

S.P. Balasubrahmanyam

S.P. Balasubrahmanyam was a giant in playback singing, his dulcet voice mesmerising us day after day with its amazing range, depth and mellifluous sweetness. He was pitch perfect and had outstanding diction. He cut across all genres of music — light classical, folk, pathos, lullabies, bhakti and romantic. No one can match the way he connected with his audience across the globe. In terms of awards, unlike in India, it was the rest of the world that recognised his great talent better. He was a star, picking up awards from South Asia (Sri Lanka, Malaysia), the U.S., Europe, Australia, and even South Africa. His bhakti songs are out of this world, giving much solace.

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

The spontaneous outpourings of praise for SPB show how much the playback singer was admired. Who can forget his ‘Nallavarkellam Satchigal Rendu’, ‘Nilave Vaa Sellathe Vaa’, ‘Mannil Indha Kadhalandri’, ‘Ithu Oru Ponmaalai Pozhuthu’ and ‘Ilamai Itho Itho’, to name a few. He lent a ‘personal inflection’ to the songs felicitously and lifted them to a higher plane. As a singer of extraordinary versatility, he modulated his voice to suit the popular heroes on screen. His simplicity, humility and generosity endeared him to everyone.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

It was in the late 1960s when SPB was slowly picking up as a playback singer that we had organised a musical evening (with him as the lead singer) to augment funds for the social activities of our Indian Overseas Bank Staff Club. As the Assistant Secretary of the club, I met him in the green room where the budding SPB showed a very special kind of humility. Even after decades and the recipient of coveted awards from across the world, he still had the same humility of the 1960s.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

At a time when TMS, Seerkaazhi Govindarajan and PBS ruled the Tamil movie world with their robust hit songs, SPB marched into the hearts of thousands through soulful and melodious songs rendered in his smooth and sensitive voice. His romantic songs for the biggest stars on the screen still resonate.

R. Pichumani,

Thippirajapuram, Tamil Nadu

Around 25 years ago, I attended a concert by SPB at a sabha in Chennai. After rendering a few devotional songs, he began his track of film songs starting with the evergreen number, ‘Aval Oru Navarasa Naadagam’. Before moving on to the ‘saranam’ of the song, SPB suddenly stopped singing. We turned around to see another playback legend of yesteryears, P.B. Sreenivas, arriving. SPB was all humility, got down the stage and touched the feet of PBS.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

I was born in the 21st century and find it astounding that such a legendary singer could influence even my generation. I am sure no one can emulate the way he could handle singing in multiple languages. He sang from the soul and will now remain in our hearts forever.

Prayaga Menon,

Thiruvananthapuram

God sent us this singer who was melodious and captivating, and his velvety voice will ring long in our minds and ears. The Hindu deserves compliments for its coverage of the great singer.

C.A.C. Murugappan,

Kothamangalam, Tamil Nadu

The Indian film and music industry has lost one of its diamonds. SPB’s versatility, as a singer and actor, will remain unmatched. He touched millions with his euphonious singing.

Niranjan Sahoo,

Bhubaneswar, Odisha

SPB, along with Ilaiyaraaja, brought Keralites closer to Tamil songs. He has inspired many a Malayali singer. One cannot forget his ‘Brahma murari’ Siva Stuthis which echoed in the ears of devotees in temples.

S. Padmanabha Mallya,

Kochi, Kerala

SPB was a nightingale in the true sense of the word. Can anyone ever forget his evergreen, melodious and lilting ‘Aayiram Nilave Vaa’ which catapulted him to dizzy heights? His series of Carnatic raga-based songs fetched him a name and fame in a still talked-about film, ‘Sankarabharanam’. Another memorable piece is his ‘Pachha Mala Poovu’, for two fantastic actors, Karthik Muthuraman and Revathi.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

I am 83, and remember how in the 1960s there used to be a cultural event celebrated by the Telugu-speaking people of North Madras on the premises of Sir Theagaraya Chetty College, Washermanpet. It was called the North Madras Telugu Ugadi celebrations, with skits and competitions in singing film songs. SPB used to participate in the said competition and stood first many a time.

P. Leeladhara Rao,

Chennai