Letters to The Editor — September 27, 2024

J&K elections

The Election Commission of India and the people of Jammu and Kashmir need to be complimented for conducting the Assembly elections so smoothly (“57% turnout in peaceful Phase 2 polling in J&K”, September 26). It is refreshing to read about peaceful polls in J&K; it shows that democracy is alive and kicking. While the Editorial (September 26) highlights the ideological differences between the two major national political parties, what is democracy without differences? The party that wins the elections should ensure that peace and harmony is the only way forward.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

These elections are not just about the usual competition between central and regional parties. They are historically significant as they are the first since the dilution of Article 370 and the State’s division. The outcome will play a key role in shaping the region’s political future. Major issues such as regional autonomy, good governance, and development, are in focus.

Bhawana Chand,

Jammu

Regressive remarks

Justice V. Srishananda’s remark on Pakistan and the sexist banter in the Karnataka High Court raise serious questions on the selection process of judges for the higher judiciary (“Stop making ‘casual’ remarks in court that reveal communal or gender biases: SC”, September 26). Are the thought processes of the political establishment influencing the judiciary?

Manohar Alembath,

Kannur, Kerala

Probe ordered

That the Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, has to face the Lokayukta on the directions of a special court in Bengaluru sends the right message (“I am not afraid of Lokayukta probe, says Siddaramaiah”, September 26).

While one is bemused to note the vaingloriousness of Mr. Siddaramiah, that he is determined to face everything, how can he forget that he, as a responsible person, has to abide by the rules and regulations of the law?

One ought to be Caesar’s wife in all one’s dealings.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

Proud parents

Even as India celebrates its brilliant performance at the Olympiad, we need to acknowledge the efforts of Ramesh Babu and Nagalakshmi, who have produced not one but two champions, R. Praggnanandhaa and R. Vaishali. It must have taken a great deal of selfless hard work and sacrifices for the parents. Their dedication is amazing and Tamil Nadu and India are proud.

A.P. Thiruvadi,

Chennai

Israel’s attack

Placing explosives in communication devices such as pagers and walkie-talkies while civilians were around is surely tantamount to a war crime? (Editorial, September 26). Israel is indulging in some serious rights violations.

Nagarajamani M.V.,

Hyderabad

Israel is pounding Palestine and killing hundreds in Lebanon, pushing West Asia to the brink of a war. Russia and Ukraine are still at war. Yet, the UN is looking on as a mute spectator. This shows how outdated it is. It needs to be revamped and India, Brazil, and South Africa should get permanent UNSC seats.

Devadas V.,

Kannur, Kerala

