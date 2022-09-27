Letters to The Editor — September 27, 2022

The Congress’ woes

The political tussle in the Congress in Rajasthan has cast its dark shadow on the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra so to speak (Page 1, September 26).

It probably signals the end of the Gandhi triad’s vice-like grip over the party. Like it or lump it, the Congress must learn to respect the fact that only regional satraps rule the roost politically in India. It also appears that the high command has clearly bungled affairs in Rajasthan, as it did earlier in Punjab.

S. Sanjeevi Rao,

Puducherry

The party high command’s strategy to kill two birds with one stone is a move that has without doubt gone terribly wrong.

The timing of the crisis, in which Mr. Gehlot is in the centre of the storm, does not bode well for the party.

N. Sadhasiva Reddy,

Bengaluru

Violent front

The ideology of the Popular Front of India appears to be terror. Also, democracy gives people the right to dissent/protest, not destroy. Growing radicalism is a threat to the pluralism of religions and communal harmony.

Thomas Philip,

Chennai

New look

In the new design of The Hindu, content on the Editorial and Opinion pages has been reduced. Increased font size is one reason. There are also empty white spaces, earmarked for a description of the writer, which could have been avoided. Articles published in the Editorial and Opinion pages have been very useful for readers. It would have been better had the old design been retained — or is restored — for these pages as they had more content.

K. Midhun Kumar,

Avinashi, Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu