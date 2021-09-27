Letters to the Editor — September 27, 2021

27 September 2021 00:02 IST

UNGA speech

It was a proud moment to hear the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, deliver his speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday. By calling India the mother of all democracies (Page 1, September 26), Mr. Modi has only forcefully reminded the world there are sane voices and that the international community must unite as one on core issues such as countering terrorism, tackling climate change and poverty, protecting human rights, encouraging women’s education in Afghanistan and even taking on COVID-19. The august assembly is sure to have lent its ears to one of the best speeches delivered for the welfare of the international community.

S. Seshadri,

Chennai

It is baffling that whenever the Prime Minister goes out of India he talks highly of democracy and its principles, but what is happening in India is just the opposite; his government accords scant respect to democratic procedures. In the country which is said to be the “mother of all democracies”, parliamentary democracy is hardly followed. Very often, Bills are passed without any debate or discussion, autocratically, and based on the whims and fancies of the Government.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

I strongly disagree with the Prime Minister’s speech. The fall in India’s rank in the democracy index, the tag of electoral autocracy, the crackdown on civil liberties, mounting pressure on human rights groups, frequent Internet shutdowns, rising attacks on journalists and intolerance towards minorities underline the worsening state of democracy in India.

Mahesh Rallabhandi,

Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh

The gentle hint by United States Vice-President Kamala Harris to India on the need to preserve democratic principles and human rights is an indication that the Prime Minister’s rhetorical flourish about Indian democracy is likely to be taken by the international community with a pinch of salt. The intolerance towards dissent, misuse of official machinery against political opponents, and the rise in human rights violations cannot go unnoticed internationally. India should put its house in order to recapture its moral stature.

Manohar Alembath,

Kannur, Kerala

Social mosaic of Kerala

It is quite saddening to note the recent developments in Kerala following misguided and hateful remarks made by the Bishop of Pala. Kerala has been a State that has always promoted tolerance between various religions since time immemorial.

Ours is a land that hears the call of the muezzin complement the pealing of the bells of a temple and a church. It is indeed grievous to note how we have evolved to a situation that is marred by distrust.

If our ancestors could overcome efforts to introduce tears in the social fabric, can we hope to further their legacy by looking past constructs such as religion and caste in this modern age? The challenge lies in getting ourselves to endorse and appreciate our collective identity and our innate oneness.

Abhishek Suresh,

Kozhikode, Kerala