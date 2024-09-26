Letters to The Editor — September 26, 2024

Extrajudicial actions

Recent reports of police encounters that have resulted in the deaths of alleged criminals, raise a critical question about India’s justice system and accountability.

How does the system allow the police to act as judge, jury and executioner? The cases in Badlapur, Unnao and Chennai reveal a disturbing trend where due process seems to have been disregarded. It is most imperative that the judiciary in India intervenes and upholds the principles of justice in a democracy.

Anshu Bharti,

Begusarai, Bihar

Framework for education

I write this letter as a former Vice-Chancellor, Shri Venkateshwara University, Gajraula, U.P. and Oriental University, Indore; adviser, RNB Global University, Bikaner, Rajasthan; President, Indian Council of Sports and Culture, Indore, and United Nations member – Education and Research Commission (IOED). The article, “The NCrF as a framework for well-rounded education” (Editorial page, September 25), was elaborate. But the writer does not seem to have a feel of the ground realities and the difficulties that higher education institutes (HEI) face. Most HEIs are affiliated institutions that are not authorised to change the curriculum to incorporate multi-disciplinary education. Private institutions concentrate on image-building, aiming for a higher ranking in the accreditation systems NAAC/NIRF/NBA, or through social media. Most institutions are unaware of ‘ABC’ or the Academic Bank of Credit accounts. It would be ideal to include institutional activities in the ‘ABC’ as a prerequisite to apply for NBA/NAAC/NIRF.

V.D. Abraham,

Kochi, Kerala

