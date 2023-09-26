Letters to The Editor — September 26, 2023

September 26, 2023 12:24 am | Updated September 25, 2023 11:29 pm IST

Moody’s on Aadhaar

It is not clear why it takes a global rating major such as Moody’s Investors Service to flag concerns about “security and privacy vulnerabilities” in centralised identification systems such as India’s Aadhaar programme (Page 1, September 25).

All along, it is the Indian government agencies which made the adoption of Aadhaar a widespread phenomenon. It is rather puzzling why the Indian agencies had not come across and flagged such security and privacy vulnerabilities let alone suggest remedial measures to the vulnerabilities. Surfacing of ‘vulnerabilities’ in the Aadhaar programme now is likely to cause a certain level of confusion in the minds of citizens of this country. It is high time the government of the day clarifies all possible doubts in the public domain before it is too late.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

It is always easy to point to shortcomings in any new initiative. No man-made system can be perfect. The direct benefits transfer has helped millions of Indians. We have plenty of naysayers, pessimists and ‘I told you so’s’ in the country. Let us not throw the baby out with the bath water.

M.R. Raghunath,

Bengaluru

Parliamentary conduct

How long can we continue to call ourselves a diverse and inclusive democracy where on the one hand, Members of Parliament from the Opposition get suspended for petty violations while on the other, communal slurs and abuses by a Member of Parliament from the ruling party (Editorial, September 25) invite no strict action right away?

Mere warning against a repeat performance or a show cause notice is no answer to questionable conduct seen in the nation’s highest forum of debate.

Bhavya Pathak,

Haldwani, Nainital, Uttarakhand

