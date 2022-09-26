Letters to the Editor — September 26, 2022

September 25, 2022 23:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Struggle in Keonjhar

ADVERTISEMENT

The hopelessness and deprivation writ large in the photograph of the tribal tiny tots of Keonjhar in Odisha proves the point ‘he who has health has hope, and he who has hope has everything’ (Page 1, September 25). Without addressing key health-care indices, there is no merit in tom-tomming about opening AIIMS institutions in urban centres.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Final game

The debate about Roger Federer being the greatest of all-time will keep simmering for some time (‘Sport’ page, September 25). There is no doubt that he is numero uno when it comes to aesthetics and finesse but Rafael Nadal has won more Grand Slams and Novak Djokovic will probably go on to beat Nadal’s record when he calls time on his career. Numbers may not be everything in sport but we are indeed lucky to have witnessed the rivalry between these three musketeers.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Dr. Thomas Palocaren,

Vellore, Tamil Nadu

The picture of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal sitting next to each other sobbing, is one of sports most poignant and enduring images. Federer’s sheer aesthetics redefined the men’s game of tennis, and those beautiful memories will endure.

N.J. Ravi Chander,

Bengaluru

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
letters

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app