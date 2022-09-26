Letters to the Editor — September 26, 2022

Struggle in Keonjhar

The hopelessness and deprivation writ large in the photograph of the tribal tiny tots of Keonjhar in Odisha proves the point ‘he who has health has hope, and he who has hope has everything’ (Page 1, September 25). Without addressing key health-care indices, there is no merit in tom-tomming about opening AIIMS institutions in urban centres.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

Final game

The debate about Roger Federer being the greatest of all-time will keep simmering for some time (‘Sport’ page, September 25). There is no doubt that he is numero uno when it comes to aesthetics and finesse but Rafael Nadal has won more Grand Slams and Novak Djokovic will probably go on to beat Nadal’s record when he calls time on his career. Numbers may not be everything in sport but we are indeed lucky to have witnessed the rivalry between these three musketeers.

Dr. Thomas Palocaren,

Vellore, Tamil Nadu

The picture of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal sitting next to each other sobbing, is one of sports most poignant and enduring images. Federer’s sheer aesthetics redefined the men’s game of tennis, and those beautiful memories will endure.

N.J. Ravi Chander,

Bengaluru