Letters to The Editor — September 24, 2024

Change in Sri Lanka

India is undergoing a challenging phase in its relations with its immediate neighbours. The main obstacle lies in navigating the relationship with the new President of Sri Lanka, Anura Dissanayake. So far, no Sri Lankan political party has evinced great interest in addressing the problems of the Lankan Tamils. With a leader who has leftist leanings at the helm of affairs, it remains to be seen how China might exploit the situation in Sri Lanka.

A. Thirugnanasambantham,

Coimbatore

It was no doubt a peaceful election, giving every votary of democracy much hope. Electorates across the democratic landscape are clearly signalling the pre-eminence of economic issues. Mr. Dissanayake must appreciate the finer nuances of the verdict, which means a revamp of the economy and giving a leg-up to federalism, overcoming the temptation of unbridled centralisation. The Tamil-majority districts did not flock to him, which is a sober reminder that national consensus is important for people who want a healing touch.

Angara Venkata Girija Kumar,

Chennai

Tirupati laddu

There is a committee in Tirupati to supervise the daily pooja and sale of the laddu prasadam. In these circumstances, how did ‘adulteration’ take place? A temple or place of worship is not a place to earn money through unethical means. There has to be a fair probe.

Dr. Arunachalam,

Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu

Seeking information

It was very bizarre to read the report, “Confusion over alert on ‘entry of 900 Kuki militants’” (September 23). Does the Indian Army not have a better way of asking for information? Does sensitive information have to be put out on X (Twitter)?

Mahender Singh,

Chennai

At Budapest

History has been made in Indian chess with Team India winning gold in both the men and women’s categories at Budapest. The victories show India’s growing prowess in the world of chess which will inspire future generations.

Sanjit Pal Singh,

Ichhapur, West Bengal

With perseverance and dedication, India’s young talents in chess have fetched the country glory. It is a moment to cherish for all Indians and the moment will linger for long. The light kindled by Viswanathan Anand has increased its glow manifold through his worthy successors.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala