Letters to The Editor — September 24, 2022

Refreshed, @144

I live in Mulund in Mumbai and the family subscribes to four newspapers. We were introduced to The Hindu whenever my father-in-law came to visit us from Coimbatore. He insisted that it had to be only The Hindu for him. As a retired journalist from the Press Trust of India, reading the newspaper was his ritual. From the date line on the first page to the last word on the last page, every line was scanned and keenly read. On one of his visits in the early 1990s, we had to search for a person or a vendor who could get us the previous day’s issue. Since then, we too have become regular readers. The new look is very appealing to me. My father in-law — he faded away — is sure to have given his thumbs up. Because if it is The Hindu, everything about it is perfect.

Jayashree Krishnamoorthy,

Mumbai

Even after 144 years, the daily still looks fresh and appealing. The redesign makes it look radiant. I bank on The Hindu in my preparations for various competitive examinations. The clarity on socio, political, economic and cultural issues is of great help. Apart from the good design, I hope that attention is paid to publishing well-written articles.

Challapalli Neeharika,

Guntur, Andhra Pradesh

I am absolutely delighted with the strikingly attractive look of my ‘long-time’ favourite daily. The new design helps a reader navigate with ease from one story to another; now, the day starts with cheer. I have always believed The Hindu to be a mini library and the new design enhances this.

B.K. Chandrashekar,

Bengaluru

I am sending my comments by snail mail and hope my letter finds a place in this column. I have been a reader since 1951 and find the changes to the font and layout make reading The Hindu easy. With the use of bigger pictures, the news reports are catchy.

P.K. Krishna Narayan,

Chennai

The new look is eye- catching and elegant. The timely change in design without deviating from the original track is praiseworthy. I am sure that it conforms to the visual aesthetics that readers have in mind, which will definitely enhance readership.

J. Radhakrishna Kurup,

Ettumanoor, Kottayam, Kerala

I am not ‘a long-time reader’ of The Hindu, but have every right to express my joy in experiencing the benefits of the new design: better layouts, typefaces in bold font and lines under headings that help a nascent reader and learner of the English language like me. The underlining of certain words is a great help to me in expanding my vocabulary.

Shiju Thalikunju,

Secunderabad

The imprint took me back to the past when as a boy, in Class six, I held my first copy of The Hindu. Our paperboy had delivered the copy — a noteworthy edition indeed — subscribed by my pater from Africa, all the way to Udupi, Karnataka. I soon took to the paper. After reading the September 20, 2022 edition, my heart went out to my parents who had introduced me to the paper, and my mother, in particular, who helped me read reports and understand them since I was not very conversant in English then. The new changes, such as bolder and sharper fonts, typefaces, better cutlines, leads, and a better hierarchy in the layout, are a feast for the eyes. Reading the daily now results in a wide grin.

Naman Ravi Argekar,

Udupi, Karnataka

I began reading The Hindu from 1996, but became an online reader a year ago as my village is quite far from Kakinada town, where one can get a copy of The Hindu. I am unable to make a comparison with other dailies, as getting a copy of these dailies is difficult where I live. But the new look — the third such exercise in improvement since I began subscribing to the daily — is a great and visual treat.

N.S.R. Sastri,

Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh

The “bold and beautiful” The Hindu is elegant and draws in the reader. I hope there will be fewer advertisements now, at least on the first few pages. I began my newspaper reading habit just a year ago. Earlier, and when I was younger, I used to spend a lot of time looking at the catchy advertisements and film advertisements in The Hindu. We live in an era of consumerism, but now I want the news without distractions.

Nivedhita Gopinath,

Chennai

I am a septuagenarian and an avid reader for over five decades. The eye-friendly font size is the highlight of the new design. The disappointing aspect is that the Editorials look a bit cramped — there needs to be space to formulate viewpoints based on an objective analysis of events and opposing or conflicting opinions.

K.V. Chandra mouli,

Mysuru

The Hindu has been the daily the family has read since the 1950s. My grandfather began reading it when he was 13 years old; my father was next. and it is now me. Apart from being a perfect daily, it has become a part of the family, evoking strong emotions. The new design is cleaner, sharper and bolder.

R.K. Thevatarhsni,

Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu

The changes such as the underlining of straplines and headings are of help in note-taking for a reader like me who is busy preparing for competitive examinations under the Union Public Service Commission.

Prabhat Modi,

Patna, Bihar

I was getting the printed version till a few months ago and switched to the online edition to save on costs. But after having a look at the ‘newly wed bride’ look of the paper, which I thought to be more appealing, I intend to subscribe for the printed version from October. I second the views of some readers that the ‘Letters to the Editor’ column needs more space. I started letter writing only from 2016 at the age of 65. I would not be exaggerating things in sharing this anecdote: whenever I am introduced to someone at a function or get-together by a friend or relative, one of lines is ‘he writes letters in The Hindu’. I find my stock going up instantly. Finding one’s name printed in the paper is special. The paper could go in for innovation at regular intervals. The gentleman who devised the new format [Dr. Mario Garcia] deserves praise for the new look.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai

My congratulations for reaching 144 years. I have been a regular reader since 1964 — my father’s advice to improve my English was to read the paper without skipping the Editorials and the letters. The new design is appealing with its fresh look.

V.V. Naganathan,

Chennai

The new design is even more attractive than the previous one. I hope that the daily continues to be a great source of information.

Pilat N.,

Begambur, Tamil Nadu

The ‘bold and beautiful look’ does work well for many readers. There are many readers, in their seventies, eighties and nineties, still with The Hindu. Many of us hope to see the daily reach the double century mark.

J.P. Reddy,

Nalgonda, Telangana

I am a young reader, 18 years old, and in awe of the new, bolder and sharper design. Maintaining its legacy of customer satisfaction, the redesign is perhaps the best version; it ensures a seamless read!.

Parul Khicha,

New Delhi

I am not in agreement with the general impression that there is something refreshing and magical about the new look. As someone whose day begins with The Hindu, I prefer the old format and style. Bolder and more legible letters cannot be a value addition. We are used to reading the daily in an established and accustomed manner and happy with it.

This makeover is quite uncalled for. Now, reading the new look The Hindu makes one feel that it is a different newspaper altogether. The literary quotient of the daily is unsurpassable. If the desire was to want to make it even better, the aim should have been to try something different. In fact, any ardent reader may not have expected this transition. There could have been an attempt to ask for feedback from those who treat the daily as a close family member.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

The outpouring of admiration for the new look of The Hindu has been unbelievable. But, there is no real difference as far as I can see when one makes a comparison with the other dailies. An as avid reader of the daily for over four decades, I feel sad that in the redesign, the paper has lost its elegant look.

Prabhu Raj R.,

Bengaluru