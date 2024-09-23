GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Letters to The Editor — September 23, 2024
Premium

Published - September 23, 2024 12:24 am IST

Tirupati laddu

Whether the allegations that adulterated ghee was used in the preparation of the revered Tirupati laddu prasadam are a political stunt or not only time will tell (Inside pages, “Naidu says A.P. govt. plans to ‘purify’ Tirumala temple”, September 22). Devotees value spirituality and are unable to understand why one of the richest places of worship in the world cannot afford top-class equipment to test the ingredients. Who are the culprits in this episode?

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee,

Faridabad, Haryana

The ‘adulteration’ controversy is emblematic of sacred divinities being hyper-commodified as commercial entities. The corporate structure and profit-making ethos have affected the prasadam. It is now nothing but another product to strengthen the balance sheet. All governments must divest themselves of the responsibility of managing the religious affairs of temples and their properties, because they are supremely unqualified to do so.

G. Parameswaran,

Coimbatore

As a devout follower of Lord Balaji, I find the allegation and reports to be most disheartening.

The very thought that impure ingredients could have been used is distressing. It hurts the core beliefs of every devotee who visits Tirupati with faith and devotion. If a ‘ghee test’ was conducted earlier, why has it taken so long for this information to surface? I cannot help but wonder whether this issue has been politicised. One thing is clear. The trust of devotees must not be broken. A thorough investigation should be conducted. We need to protect the sanctity of our religious spaces and ensure that our faith in both god and humanity remains intact.

Shayla Sharma,

Jammu

Published - September 23, 2024 12:24 am IST

Related Topics

letters

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.