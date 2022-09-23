Letters to The Editor — September 23, 2022

The redesign

I was happy to receive and read the ‘bold and the beautiful’ The Hindu in its new avatar. I dare to offer a suggestion: is there any way to avoid underlining some of the headings and straplines?

Antony Manoharan,

Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu

The new look is indeed clear, sharp and bold — a change that was overdue. The earlier look was dignified but a bit subdued and understated as the headings in other newspapers caught the eye quicker. I agree that The Hindu is now easier to navigate. “Direct straightforward display, bolder typefaces and visuals” were also evident. But we have yet to see the “larger photos and graphics”, as mentioned by world-renowned master designer Mario Garcia. A few other newspapers have till now scored over The Hindu in terms of infographics and imaginative visuals. We also look forward to the daily’s photographers capturing the excitement and the vibrancy of life in India. “A sense of hierarchy across each page”, and stories that will “lead you to digital content you should not miss” are claims that seem a trifle exaggerated. But I assume they are statements of intent. “Clutter-free content” is not always easy to achieve on a page with a medley of advertisements and stories of different sizes. The front-page ‘promos’ of the content are indeed larger, bolder and more attractive. There were some issues with the Editorial page on the launch day, in terms of the typeface size of the articles. One could nitpick a little more, but on the whole, the new-look The Hindu is better-looking and more inviting than before.

S.R. Madhu,

Chennai

I am preparing for my examinations under the Union Public Service Commission and reading The Hindu is essential. The ‘bold and beautiful’ look is impressive. The attempt to improve the daily’s visual appeal deserves to be complimented.

Rahul Baweja,

Karnal, Haryana

The Hindu has been my paper — and cup of tea — for the past seven decades (I am running 90 years). Without exaggeration, I can asseverate that with its new look, the daily stands out in terms of its sheer elegance. I take this opportunity to recall with fondness the reportage of K. Balaraman, Correspondent, years ago, known for his style; the dispatches from Dr. Krishna Rao Shelvankar, Correspondent from London, which were always lucid, and the interesting reviews of concerts and concomitant dance performances, the solo violin performances of Arabhi (the pen name of the music critic). There were also two letter writers who wrote often; I recall the lovely letters of Gubil Sunderesan from Trichy which were to the point. His writing was so inspiring that it inspired me to start writing letters from my 20th year. The journey continues. About the new design: my son has been rather surprised to see me reading The Hindu without my spectacles. My congratulations to

Dr. Garcia for giving us a fascinating product.

Mani Natarajan,

Chennai

Personally, I would be happy to find the Editorial page at least half-filled with letters from readers. But I know that it is beyond me to remind you that active reader-participation generates complete meaning to any publication. I wish the ‘Letters to the Editor’ column is considered as a barometer of how well the engagement is with readers. The overall ‘new look’ is alright; I often stand for changes.

P.R.V. Raja,

Pandalam, Kerala

The new look is elegant, attractive and user-friendly, enabling a faster read. As a reader for the past 44 years, I am addicted to the paper. The day is dullest when there is no paper.

R. Thesinghrajan,

Udhagamandalam, The Nilgiris

I began to read The Hindu when in college, in 1966. Recently, I dropped reading it for certain reasons — this includes the format. In fact I began to read another daily which met my requirements that included a catchy layout of articles and pictures. I am now back to reading The Hindu. The redesign has been carried out in an appreciable manner that even a senior citizen like me would find great to read and without difficulty. The new design does make for a better reading experience.

V. Rajagopalan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

I am a nonagenarian and have been reading the daily for the past 74 years. The Hindu will continue to be my favourite paper, irrespective of its avatars.

G. Jayaraman,

Bengaluru

It is really great that The Hindu, the favourite daily of many a dedicated reader, is 144 years old. The new look will continue to enchant them every morning, particularly when much of the print and electronic media seems to be compromised.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

The redesign of the paper is bold. I have been reading the daily since childhood. As a teacher, I hope the redesign and content will help me professionally.

Riaz Ahmed,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

I write this as Honorary Adviser, Bhagat Singh Archives and Resource Centre, Delhi Archives, New Delhi and as an academician. The earlier look was not bad either, but this is better. I have been writing to many a newspaper which I read, to pay attention to readers with vision problems. It is unfortunate that the management in these papers pay scant attention. Even an issue such as the use of colour has a bearing on reading. The Hindu has taken the right step by showing that it cares for eye comfort. I am sure there will be gratitude expressed by elderly readers.

Chaman Lal,

New Delhi

The new look does make The Hindu sharper than before — as the advertisement in the daily says. Every element pleases the reader. The highlighting of key words in the strapline stands out. The news pages breathe and ensure a better reading experience.

Divyalekshmi A.,

Kollam, Kerala

I have been an avid reader of T he Hindu since school. I am 60 now. When I was introduced to the daily, I was said to be a reluctant reader because of the font! But I got used to it and developed my vocabulary. The new look The Hindu left me astonished as I found the font to be to my liking and what I had yearned for all these years. My congratulations.

Dr. B. Subbulakshmi,

Erode, Tamil Nadu

Reading the letters in the ‘Letters to the Editor’ column (September 22), on the new look, seems to create the perception that many of the readers are senior citizens. I do not mean to offend them. The Hindu is a paper for every age group. It has adapted itself with changing times and also the march of technology every time this has been warranted. The most welcome aspect is the concern for readers. The reading experience has been enhanced and the changes are welcome.

S. Sivakumar,

Vilathikulam, Tamil Nadu

As a reader for four decades, I am happy that a reader gets a clear typographic layout keeping in mind changing times with the invasion of social media. It is easy to navigate as the white space makes all the difference. The different fonts enrich the reading experience. The disappointing aspect is that the content has been reduced by 15%.

L. Chinnappan,

Chennai

I am what you would call a long-time subscriber and reader. As far as the new format is concerned, the extremely bold headings on some pages are very jarring. This new design element has changed what used to be a very decent look to something discomposing. In comparison, the font used in the strapline is easy on the eye.

Dr. V. Krishnamoorthy,

Chennai