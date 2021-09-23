Letters to the Editor — September 23, 2021

New Delhi must ponder

Much may be made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States, but what should be of concern to New Delhi is the series of developments on the global stage and whether India is being systematically excluded from playing an effective role in international affairs. India was not a part of the negotiating teams that deliberated peace talks with the Taliban prior to their ‘takeover’ of Afghanistan, though none can dispute the exemplary role played by India in the country’s infrastructural development. It was again not viewed as a strategic ally in connection with AUKUS especially as China has been the catalyst for this. Can India be kept at a distance, especially by fellow Quad members on an issue involving peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region? To add insult to injury, Britain invoked bizarre quarantine rules, undermining India’s vaccination capability and its potential as a prime trade partner. The Prime Minister’s outreach to France on the issue of the AUKUS row could only be deemed as a face-saving exercise. The formation of AUKUS may even make the existence of the Quad infructuous in course of time. With unfriendly neighbours and the West apparently not viewing India seriously, the Prime Minister has his task cut out.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai

Crack the whip

There is no point in the judiciary issuing stricture after stricture if these are not matched by strict enforcement (“[Madras] HC upholds ban on use of crash guards, bull bars”, September 22). In Chennai, for example, bikers riding without helmets is a common sight, although helmet wearing is mandatory. Car drivers not wearing seat belts, talking on cellphones while driving, the use of tinted glass or sun-control film, fancy number plates, and the use of prominent pictures of political leaders in cars are some other instances of violations. If a rule has to succeed, the enforcement agencies have to go for the kill without fear or favour. Road safety should come first.

P.G. Menon,

Chennai

Spin quartet

The column, “The man who kept in touch with his inner child” (‘Sport’ page, September 22), brought back nostalgic and evergreen memories of India’s famous spin quartet that wove circles around the world’s finest batsmen at a time when India was still considered as the underdog in world cricket. Although the column is linked to the 75th birthday of the ‘Sardar of Spin’ Bishen Singh Bedi, the references to Bedi’s illustrious contemporaries, Erapalli Prasanna, B.S. Chandrasekhar and S. Venkataraghavan rekindled their magic. It would be no exaggeration to say that all four of them have served as beacon lights to a whole generation of spinners.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru

Save the hills

Some of us residents in Aruvankadu in the Nilgiris face a peculiar problem. Between the Cordite factory and Kanikkai Raj Nagar, lies a dense forest. Unfortunately, tourists enter this jungle and are spoiling it. Of concern to us is how this jungle is becoming an open air lavatory and with it, an overpowering of our olfactory senses all day. A number of residents (of Periya Bickatty, Chinna Bickatty, Indira Nagar and Old Aravankadu) have to walk through the jungle to the main road. The authorities need to act as the Nilgiris needs to remain the ‘Queen of Hill Stations’.

B.M. Krishnan,

Aravankadu, the Nilgiris