Letters to The Editor — September 22, 2023

September 22, 2023 12:24 am | Updated September 21, 2023 11:12 pm IST

Women in governance

How far the Women’s Reservation Bill will help improve the lot of women in general is a matter of debate. Women’s empowerment should not be restricted to lauding reservation for women in Parliament or State legislatures, but by the actual empowerment wherein they are protected against assault, trafficking, and other abuse. Educating and empowering girls and equal treatment at home will go a long way in empowering women.

Veena Shenoy,

Thane, Maharashtra

Passing the Bill is fine. However, it is the patriarchal nature of our society that needs to undergo a sea change in order to accept the concept of significant female participation in all sectors of governance. Although women’s representation is about 40% to 50% in local bodies in some States, actual governance is often controlled by men working alongside them. We should aim at reaching about 50% participation by women in governance.

Somasundaran Chakkambath,

Nadathara, Thrissur, Kerala

Row with Canada

The confrontation with Canada over the suspected role of Indian government agents in the killing of a Khalistani separatist leader is the biggest foreign policy challenge being faced by the present government. The political compulsions which are forcing both sides to act the way they are aside, this row will give us an idea of who India’s real friends are. The G-20 summit provided a great photo opportunity for us to show that we have arrived on the world scene, with global leaders swearing by India and its potential. Now is the time to check whether they are paying lip service or are ready to forgo traditional allegiances.

Sharada Sivaram,

Ernakulam, Kerala

Muscular diplomacy should not be at the cost of the interests of lakhs of Indian students and migrants hoping for a better education and future in Canada. Moreover, as a wise reader of some other newspaper has rightly posed, why should we even use “Khalistan” in our diplomatic communication or in the media as no such country exists in the world or is recognised by them?

N. Nagarajan,

Hyderabad

