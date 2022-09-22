As a long-time reader of The Hindu — for 56 years — I find that the redesign and its new format make it even easier to read; there is less eye strain. The white space has not been compromised and the new format is more clutter-free, bold and very sharp. The most appreciable design aspect over the years is a better ‘aspect ratio’: there is no need to flip to a different page or column. The ‘snippets-photo feature’ on the ‘World’ page, which gives a reader an idea of world happenings at a glance, is a welcome change. It is news in a nutshell. The Hindu has been evolving over time and the attempt this time to make the daily reader-friendly, or rather, senior-citizen friendly, is appreciated. I feel the space for the Editorials looks a bit cramped. It was interesting to note how The Hindu has evolved since 1889.

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

The new look is extraordinary. My compliments to Dr. Garcia and The Hindu for making it so pleasant to read the paper early in the morning. Remarkable is the word. I can say with all the conviction under my command that the very sight of The Hindu leaves all other papers far behind.

K.R.A. Narasiah,

Chennai

The new product is aesthetically pleasing as a result of the arrangement of the text in an easy-to-read manner. The eyes ran through the columns seamlessly and without strain. The makeover has bolstered the reading experience. The Hindu is a serious newspaper and a ‘window of the world’. The changes reflect great care and attention to detail. In one word: The Hindu in its new format has been ‘unputdownable’. The daily exemplifies the maxim, ‘comment is free, but facts are sacred’ and advances the causes of democracy, freedom and justice.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

It was a shock to find the space for readers’ letters, under the ‘Letters to the Editor’ column, drastically reduced. Letters from readers on various topics also add to the rich experience of thought and enhance the pleasure of reading. In this connection, I wish to recollect the comments made by Khushwant Singh, which was published as a letter [October 18, 2011]: “I go over a dozen morning papers every day. The only one I read from cover to cover including readers’ letters is The Hindu. I find its news coverage reliable, authentic and comprehensive. I cannot say that about any other daily, Indian or foreign. It is a pleasure going through its columns: they inform, teach and amuse. I even wrestle with its crossword puzzle every day. You, Mr. Editor, and your staff deserve praise for giving India the most readable daily in the world. Congratulations.”

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

I am an octogenarian who has been reading The Hindu for the last 65 years. I have seen many a change effected in the format of the daily. Now, at 144, the redesigned The Hindu is ‘bold and beautiful’. Some of the design changes are a bit odd. And, when did the phrase ‘In brief’ become a single word though an attempt has been made at a differentiation using two colours? Dr. Garcia deserves our compliments for his grand work.

R. Soundararajan,

Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu

I would like to congratulate The Hindu, a mass leading newspaper for having completed 144 years of service to the reading fraternity. The redesign is a whiff of fresh air. The increase in font size keeping in mind the senior citizen is laudable. My best wishes for being steady in a changing world of journalism.

N. Nanjundaswamy,

Bengaluru

The increase in font size and the thought given to white space make the reading experience a pleasant one. I find the headings in bold with their increased font size to be a bit jarring. Some of the old can still be good.

K. Jaganathan,

Chennai

The redesigned daily looks young after its facial. The space between the columns is ‘palatial’. The larger-than-life quotation marks are ornamental like a turban. With pointers such as underlining and arrow heads, there is much visual delight. However, the ‘Letters to the Editor’ column looks like a lost girl searching for a balloon in a festive crowd. With its head held high, in its quest for the truth and nothing but the truth, The Hindu marches on with the same old resolve, but in a shining new uniform.

P. David Balasingh,

Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu

I have been an avid reader of the daily for over five decades. The new design and layout are good and I can read without experiencing much of a strain. I do appreciate the efforts that have been taken to redesign the pages. But I would also suggest that the earlier system of reporting the quantum rise or fall of the Sensex with green or red indicators on the ‘Business’ page be revived. It was eye catching and helped a reader perceive developments at a glance. Otherwise, one has to calculate the quantum with the given percentage and know the closing figure of the previous day. Or, the percentage may also be given with a plus or minus sign along the index.

Cauvery Palani,

Chennai

The daily is now even more striking than ever before. The new-look headlines with bold typefaces, the increased font-size, new layouts, and increased column width with distinctive lines all add to a resplendent look. These elements provide an altogether new and delightful reading experience. Media consultant and renowned designer Mario Garcia deserves huge appreciation. It has been a phenomenal and incredible journey for The Hindu over 144 years. It is heartening that it is committed to adapting itself to the changing times.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

True to the description in the Editor’s note, the new version of The Hindu is bold and beautiful. I also add that it is impressive. The methodical arrangement of news items along with accompanying photographs makes it convenient for the reader to navigate through the pages and grasp their contents. The increase in font size makes it reader-friendly, especially for senior citizens. I hope the space for ‘Letters to the Editor’ is not reduced. On the whole, the latest avatar of the daily is a perfect birthday gift.

B. Suresh Kumar,

Coimbatore

I have been a reader for nearly six decades. What separates the daily from its Indian counterparts is the quality of its writing and the depth of its content. If these cardinal virtues are maintained, then the redesign will be a net positive. An area of concern is the steady erosion of space allocated for the ‘Letters to the Editor’ section. This column, based on reader feedback, captures the true pulse of the nation.

G. Parameswaran,

Coimbatore

I have been an addict of The Hindu since boyhood. A cup of hot coffee in the morning along with The Hindu is always a refreshing experience. Now about the pros and cons. The pros outweigh the cons, which are minimal. As a senior citizen, what attracted me is the visual appeal now with an ‘eye-friendly’ font size. I can now read at night without much of a strain to the eyes. The new look is contemporary in its layout and it is far easier to navigate through the news content. Some suggestions if they can be accepted: The day and date line could find a place in the centre under the masthead. The tag line, “India’s national newspaper since 1878”, could be in bolder font on top or just below the masthead. The Editorials should have the day of publication mentioned as this is a feature very useful for future reference. The new avatar is ‘clean, sharp and bold’.

V. N. Gopal,

Chennai

Better than the best! I have been reading The Hindu for 55 years and have seen quite a few redesigns over the years. Each one has progressed to be more sophisticated than its previous version. I am tempted to comment on the redesign by highlighting the eight elephant stories in Kottarathil Sankunny’s famous book in Malayalam, ‘ Iteehya Maala (A garland of ancient stories’). In his forward to each story of an elephant which lived in ancient Kerala, he would say ‘no elephant more gorgeous, more handsome and cleverer than this one has ever set his feet in this Malayalam world’, leaving the reader to wonder which tusker was the best among them. Similarly, the new format shines gloriously. But the old never pales.

Sanath Kumar T.S.

Thrissur, Kerala

It has been nothing but sheer joy to experience the redesigned newspaper. The bold new look and fonts make it easier to navigate from one article to another effortlessly. The bigger photos and graphics are pleasing to the eye. The facelift curated by Dr. Garcia is a visual treat, especially for the avid reader.

Deepa Viswanath,

Bengaluru

I was a bit taken aback to receive a copy of the new look The Hindu, which claimed to be ‘cleaner, sharper, and bolder’ (J1, “Bold and beautiful”, September 20). The previous avatar was more reader-friendly. My only suggestion, as a reader of the esteemed daily for over three decades, is please allocate more space for the ‘Letters to the Editor’ column.

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai

I am a retired professor of engineering and an avid fan of The Hindu for over five decades. With the redesign, the new look The Hindu has lost its grace and looks ordinary.

D.L. Manjunath,

Gowrikoppal, Karnataka