Letters to the Editor — September 22, 2021

Vaccine exports

We must not forget that the devastating onslaught of the second wave of COVID-19 in India resulted in the ‘competence’ and chest thumping that heralded the ‘Vaccine Maitri Scheme’ being questioned and subject to criticism. Therefore, when it comes to India’s renewed ‘commitment’ to resume the export of COVID-19 vaccines (Page 1, September 21) — even as it prepares for a third wave of the pandemic while shoring up a faltering domestic economy — policymakers would certainly do well to exercise circumspection and a less shriller display of ‘commitment’.

Anthony Joseph,

New Delhi

A game

For almost all political parties in Kerala, the Pala Bishop’s remarks have come as a handy tool and windfall to expand their existing vote-banks and create new ones. They are using every trick in the bag to hoodwink people in the name of defending minorities and secularism. It is for the people of Kerala to see through the games that politicians play to achieve their selfish ends. Almost all the religions in the State are awash with enormous wealth. Why not utilise such assets for the uplift and welfare of the poor and downtrodden in the State, irrespective of their religion, caste or creed?. It is time that religious leaders in the State upheld and practised the true tenets of their religions, and became social reformers and spiritual lights. If this takes place, Kerala is sure to become god’s own country. The simmering mistrust should not boil over.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Malippara, Kothamangalam, Kerala