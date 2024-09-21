Letters to The Editor — September 21, 2024

Shock and awe

Israel, which is caught in a web of circumstances, is a nation founded amid extremely unfriendly neighbours all around. Thus, it had to develop a very resourceful and innovative intelligence network from day one to defend itself round the clock. Mossad, its premier “eyes and ears” has excelled itself on very many occasions. The pager explosions are not just about its hacking prowess. Its network has penetrated so deep that it could gain access to supply routes and manipulate devices.

R. Narayanan,

Navi Mumbai

It is shocking that the rules do not apply to Israel. It is frightening to think of the weaponisation of technologies. Such campaigns expose the weakness of the United Nations to enforce peace.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Reality in Kashmir

Recent statements by the Prime Minister, on Jammu and Kashmir’s role in bolstering Indian democracy, deserve scrutiny. While improvements in local governance and encouraging democratic participation are commendable, challenges persist. May citizens still face issues such as limited access to basic services and have security concerns. Genuine democratic progress requires addressing these fundamental challenges, ensuring that all voices are heard, and fostering an inclusive environment for peace and development.

Priya Gupta,

Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh

At Chepauk

It was indeed a remarkable century from India’s all-rounder R. Ashwin in the first cricket Test against Bangladesh at Chepauk (‘Sport Page’, September 20). Ashwin, in the company of Ravindra Jadeja, bailed out India by launching into his strokes right from the word go. The spin all-rounders did a good rescue act too.

S. Sankaranarayanan,

Chennai

