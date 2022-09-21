Letters to the Editor — September 21, 2022

‘Bold and beautiful’

As a long-time reader of The Hindu, I found the new look to have enhanced the reading experience: it is trendy, young looking and seems to have more ‘energy’. The move to introduce white space in good measure is a reader-friendly step.

Kidambi Narayanan,

Chennai

The ‘bold and beautiful’ new avatar of The Hindu is nice and has purpose. A reader is now able to navigate his way through the contents of the newspaper more easily. My congratulations to the Grand Old Lady of Anna Salai for the makeover.

C.A.C. Murugappan,

Kothamangalam, Tamil Nadu

As a reader for over 65 years, I have no hesitation in saying that the present form is the best so far.

N.K. Chandran,

Chennai