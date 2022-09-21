Letters to the Editor — September 21, 2022

September 20, 2022 22:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Bold and beautiful’

ADVERTISEMENT

As a long-time reader of The Hindu, I found the new look to have enhanced the reading experience: it is trendy, young looking and seems to have more ‘energy’. The move to introduce white space in good measure is a reader-friendly step.

Kidambi Narayanan,

Chennai

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘bold and beautiful’ new avatar of The Hindu is nice and has purpose. A reader is now able to navigate his way through the contents of the newspaper more easily. My congratulations to the Grand Old Lady of Anna Salai for the makeover.

C.A.C. Murugappan,

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Kothamangalam, Tamil Nadu

As a reader for over 65 years, I have no hesitation in saying that the present form is the best so far.

N.K. Chandran,

Chennai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
letters

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app