Letters to the Editor — September 21, 2021

Punjab developments

The appointment of Charanjit Singh Channi as the new Chief Minister in Punjab can only be construed to be a last ditch gamble by the Grand Old Party of India to retain power in the State (Page 1, “Punjab gets its first Dalit Chief Minister Charanjit Channi”, September 20). Rather than being a genuine step towards ensuring the uplift of the downtrodden community, it is glaring and obvious that this is a desperate attempt to use caste and identity politics. The withering away of dynamic leaders such as Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasada and Captain Amarinder Singh reflects the sorry state of affairs within the party. The decline of the once majestic Indian National Congress can be attributed to its total disconnect with the grassroots coupled with its wilful reluctance to look beyond dynastic politics.

B. Suresh Kumar,

Coimbatore

When a sitting Chief Minister and one of the senior most party members, submits his resignation just months before a crucial State Assembly election saying that he has been humiliated a few times by his own party, there is certainly something very wrong happening within the Congress central leadership. We have had similar crises handled poorly in other Congress-ruled States too.

A. Mohan,

Chennai

The unceremonious exit of Capt. Amarinder was a foregone conclusion; a classic case of the Congress rocking its own boat. Punjab was the only Congress-ruled State where the state of affairs seemed pretty good. The ham-handed approach has changed the situation.

Deepak Singhal,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

It is odd that the party is acting irresponsibly by showing a veteran the door. More shocking is that he has been slighted in deference to the wishes of a novice in politics. The consistently inconsistent and quixotic decisions by the party’s leadership make one wonder where the party is headed.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

A real leader is one who can carry all other leaders and interests along while binding them to the ideology of the party. I think Captain Amarinder Singh failed parts of this test. No leader however tall he or she may be can insist that he is entitled to rule for ever. If Capt. Amarinder is really interested in the welfare of his State, he should work with Mr. Channi.

C.K. Saseendran,

Bengaluru

To many readers, the overplay of caste and religion in Indian politics has grown into a sort of mental discomfort. Politicians have unavoidable reasons behind sticking to it. The unfortunate scenario is that the media gives undue importance to it; the latest example is the change in Punjab which is evidently a political and administrative issue in the State.Most readers are unconcerned by the new man’s caste.

P.R.V. Raja,

Pandalam, Kerala

AUKUS

The sudden joint decision by three major countries — the U.S., the U.K. and Australia — to form an alliance and induct nuclear-powered submarines is one that comes in the wake of China’s rise and newfound affinity with the Taliban. Countries have to seriously ponder over the developments that have taken place in Afghanistan and consider the likely security repercussions.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

Act now

India, as the third largest greenhouse gases emitting country, can no longer hide behind claims of a right to delay because of historical emissions by other countries, or per capita differences in emissions. Where is India’s national plan and political leadership for this, “the biggest commercial opportunity in history”? Why are we left with just a limp “National Action Plan on Climate Change” which has no calculation of reduced carbon emissions, and the Tamil Nadu State Action Plan on Climate Change, which is mostly about “adaptation” to warming? We need national and State real emergency action plans with goals to quickly use renewables, and infuse public cooperation.

Clarence Maloney,

Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu