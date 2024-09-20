Letters to The Editor — September 20, 2024

Simultaneous elections

India is diverse, plural, participative, federal, accommodative and, most importantly, united. Instead of strengthening it, we are introducing the prefix ‘One Nation’ that attempts to erase India’s ethos in the name of democracy and national welfare (Page 1, “Simultaneous polls plan gets Union Cabinet nod”, September 19). It is high time that we re-read the Constitution of India, listen to the Opposition and understand the pulse of the public to know what should guide democracy and national welfare.

R. Srivatsan,

Chennai

Simultaneous elections in a diverse and populous country such as India raise significant concerns. Logistics, security concerns, and the risk of undermining regional issues are critical challenges. Implementing such a system may lead to superficial governance, prioritising national needs over local ones, ultimately diminishing democratic representation and accountability at the grassroot-level.

Sakshi Gawhadem,

Indore, Madhya Pradesh

Coalitions and the subsequent collapse of governments in a multi-party system in India are not uncommon in various States. Under the new poll plan, there could be more political meddling. How effective will oversight by the Election Commission of India be?

P. Paramasivan,

Chennai

It is unfortunate that the ruling party has not considered the pros and cons of its plan. I am afraid that such a proposal will only create chaos. The objections by the Opposition parties seem to be based more out of their fear of being kept away from power. Though the government has talked about consultations, past actions indicate that the party in power for a third term may still try to bulldoze its way. I hope better sense prevails.

Unnikrishnan Nair B.C.,

Kuthiathode, Alappuzha, Kerala

The recommendation will definitely lead to several benefits. Imagine the time, energy, money and man days saved. The resources can be utilised for other productive projects. I am unable to understand how simultaneous polls are against the Constitution, democracy, federalism and practicality.

A.K. Rajan,

Ayyanthole, Thrissur, Kerala