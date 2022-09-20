Letters to the Editor — September 20, 2022

September 19, 2022 23:06 IST

A familiar tune

The chorus within some units of the Congress party to have Rahul Gandhi as the party president (Page 1, “Two more PCCs seek Rahul’s return”, September 19) is a familiar tune ‘ingrained in the Congress’s party genes’. This drama, most certainly under the exhortation of the high command, is expected as without the Nehru dynasty glue the survival of the Congress is doubtful. The party may make temporary gains but is sure to lose in the long run.

Duggaraju Srinivasa Rao,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

Swansong

Roger Federer’s sudden decision to retire from professional tennis has left his countless fans devastated. They will miss the iconic, and arguably the greatest, tennis player of all time. With his impeccable technique, inimitable grace and natural humility, he cemented his place in the game of tennis. He also used this larger-than-life image to further sport. He was a committed philanthropist too.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Sujay B.M.,

Bengaluru

