Letters to The Editor — September 2, 2024

The report on an elderly train passenger being abused over suspicion of carrying beef was disturbing to read (Inside pages, September 1). Such incidents are being reported often from States ruled by the BJP and its allies and hardly evoke the desired kind of response from either civil society or political parties. The incident is all the more worrying as it happened in Mumbai. Lumpen elements seem to be getting away with it due to the tacit support and encouragement from the rulers. Nobody should be allowed to trample on a citizen’s constitutionally guaranteed right to eat the food of his choice.

Manohar Alembath,

Kannur, Kerala

Chennai night race

Speed racing on city roads that have been temporarily converted into a racing circuit is questionable. Race tracks across the world have top grade safety features (‘Sport’ page, “Safety concerns dominate chaotic opening day of Chennai night street race”, September 1). Sholavaram would have been a better venue. One is at a loss to understand why such a race should have been held in Chennai city where the roads are bad.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

