Letters to The Editor — September 2, 2023

September 02, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

One election

As expected by many, the ruling dispensation is now trying to push through holding simultaneous elections for Parliament and the States. The supportive argument placed by those who propose this idea is to reduce the expenditure the government exchequer is forced to spend when elections are held separately. For a country that boasts of having the third largest economy, spending for holding elections cannot be an issue. If such a system is implemented — of one election, one nation — it will result in a serious setback to the functioning of democracy and federalism. Let not brute strength in Parliament be used to smash democracy. Let good sense prevail.

A.G. Rajmohan,

Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh

All for small

It is ironic that this government which prides itself in ‘formalising’ the economy is now singing eulogies about Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. In the economic landscape, microentrepreneurs/ enterprises are the equivalent of micro vegetation in rainforests, whose richness can never be measured. A formal economy is a ‘forest’ of eucalyptus trees — sterile. The merit of formalising the economy needs to be revisited.

S. Manjesh Roy,

Nerul, Navi Mumbai

Chennai Corporation drive

The plan by the Greater Chennai Corporation to control stray dogs and cattle (Chennai, September 1) will work to a large extent only if the authorities change their hours of operation. Most stray dogs in Chennai are active at night, which is when they should be caught. The Corporation also needs to visit the suburbs and outer city limits where there are many strays and cattle.

S. Venkataraman,

Chennai