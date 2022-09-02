Letters to the Editor — September 2, 2022

September 01, 2022 23:02 IST

New pledges

The article, “Pledges from Red Fort, pledges by every Indian” (Editorial page , August 31), is a true analysis of the grim Indian scenario. The writer’s exhortations are well timed, which, if acted upon, can be translated into reality. The article must serve as a ‘common minimum programme’ for the political Opposition. A mass movement is the need of the hour in view of the many dangers behind our democracy.

P.K. Sharma,

Barnala, Punjab

There is an ever-widening gap in terms of income inequality, with a more than willing pro-corporate Government. A few individuals who could take new pledges might not be able to make a difference as there could be fiery rhetoric keeping 2024 in mind which could mesmerise many.

G.B. Sivanandam,

Coimbatore

The advice of the Mahatma was what came to my mind after reading the article. It is unfortunate that even after 75 years of Independence, Gandhian values are not followed in letter and spirit. Though the pledges are valid for not only Indians but also all other citizens across the world, the point is whether they would be followed in the present global environment, which is difficult.

R. Baskar,

Kannankurichi, Salem, Tamil Nadu

The state of India is a revelation. The common man stares at difficult times especially with rising prices of many essential commodities. He has got only empty promises in return. Even so, I join hands with Sam Pitroda in taking the pledges and I do hope that others do so.

Sajan Sebastian,

Nedumparampil, Kavalam, Kerala

Floods and foes

India and Pakistan should not miss the opportunity to help each other in times of crisis. India should take the lead in extending help to Pakistan, especially as we have not hesitated to help even Afghanistan that was in the grip of terror and also run by a regime with terrorist associations. Even our help to Sri.Lanka has been without expecting anything in return. Pakistan too should not show any aversion to accepting our help. Crisis should be a prelude to a detente between the two brother-nations.

Dharmarajan A.K,

Thalassery, Kerala

Pakistan may have its selfish reasons to seek a relaxation of trade restrictions with India. Still, India ought to engage with Pakistan which would perhaps lead to a thaw in the frosty relationship. Both countries should take lessons from the amity and bonhomie shown by their cricket teams in Dubai.

Aanya Singhal,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Road accidents

It is disheartening that Chennai leads other cities in the country in deaths due to road accidents. It is imperative that provisions are made in the law for deterrent penalties for rash and negligent driving. Speeding two-wheelers are also a cause. There is a need for close surveillance.

N. Rama Rao,

Chennai

